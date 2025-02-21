Igloo kicks off 2025 with Multi-market Partnership Wins and Chief Distribution Officer Appointment

Leading regional insurtech Igloo expands reach through new partnerships and products with notable consumer finance brands, e-commerce platforms, and digital wallets in Southeast Asia including Salmon, Skyro, and Shopee in the Philippines; Kredivo, DANA, and Akulaku in Indonesia, and True Money and Lazada in Thailand

Insurance industry vet Sasitharan Krishnan joins as Chief Distribution Officer to lead Igloo’s multi-modal distribution across digital and traditional channels

SINGAPORE, Feb 21, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Leading regional insurtech Igloo enters 2025 with a strong push, launching new partnerships, introducing new products with existing partners across the region, and appointing a Chief Distribution Officer to grow its embedded insurance and sales intermediaries business lines.

Sasitharan Krishnan, Chief Distribution Officer, Igloo

New and enhanced partnerships with leading brands

Building on their collaboration in 2024, Igloo and Salmon are strengthening their partnership in 2025 with the launch of Gadget Protection in the Philippines. This new offering will cover device repairs and replacements for gadgets purchased through Salmon’s platform, complementing their existing loan protection coverage, which safeguards repayments in case of unforeseen incidents.

Similarly, Igloo’s partnership with Skyro, which introduced Gadget Protection and Loan Protection last year, is expanding in 2025 with the introduction of Goods Protection. Through this new product, home furniture, clothing, auto accessories, and even toys can now be protected from the same everyday risks.

As access to credit remains a challenge in the Philippines, consumer finance platforms like Salmon and Skyro provide financial and insurance access to underbanked and unbanked segments. These platforms currently serve an estimated 300,000 Filipinos.

Igloo continues to strengthen its ties with Shopee in the Philippines, launching its fifth product, Goods Protection to its existing suite. Since 2022, the partnership has facilitated over 16.9 million protection plans across product lines with Shopee’s 56 million monthly visitors.

Underwritten by SeaInsure, Goods Protection covers eligible items purchased on the platform — such as electronics accessories, vehicle spare parts, baby gear, and office supplies — that suffer total loss or damage due to accidents like fire, collision, falls, liquid damage, or being run over.

In Indonesia, Igloo has two new partnerships under its belt — with leading fintech company Akulaku, and consumer finance platform Kredivo. With the former, gadget protection service underwritten by Victoria Insurance, covers repairs and replacements for gadgets purchased on the platform with a one-year coverage period. With smartphone users expected to reach 249.95 million by 2029, this service meets the growing demand for reliable device protection in the country’s increasingly digital market.

Igloo also continues to innovate with new offerings like Xtra Protection — its fifth product with Indonesian e-wallet platform DANA, which currently serves 200 million users. As more Indonesians move to digital payments with transactions expected to grow to US$371.6 billion in 2025, the product is timely, protecting users from lost wallet balances due to fraud.

Igloo’s collaboration with consumer finance platform Kredivo — which serves more than 10 million users, introduces Travel Domestic, covering trip cancellations, lost baggage, and more.

In Thailand, Igloo has expanded its partnership with e-payment and financial services provider True Money to include coverage for cars and motorcycles, building on the success of its health and accident insurance offering from the previous year, this new product extends protection to approximately 20.7 million registered vehicles across the country. Meanwhile, the successful collaboration with Lazada Thailand, which serves millions of customers in the country, also sees the addition of a fifth product — Flight Insurance for domestic and international trips.

“These partnerships underscore Igloo’s efforts to make insurance more seamless and integrated into everyday online transactions, and as we enter 2025, we are building on this momentum by deepening our commitment to making insurance more accessible, affordable, and seamlessly integrated into digital experiences. The slew of new partnerships — and the expansion of existing ones — within the first months in 2025 heralds our positive trajectory and highlights the continued value we provide in embedding insurance across diverse industries in Southeast Asia,” Mehta added.

Key regional hire to accelerate growth in Southeast Asia

In addition, Igloo has added to its leadership fold Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) Sasitharan Krishnan who brings over 30 years of expertise from the insurance distribution sector serving as Senior Vice President for Asia Affinity at insurance giant Sompo and Chief Officer of Digital Sales at Allianz Ayudhya Assurance.

In his role, Sasi will drive Igloo’s distribution strategy with a key focus on brokering regional deals, and increased value for Igloo and its partners through relationships with regional and local insurers. He will also bring mentorship and rigor to Igloo’s commercial organisation.

“With Sasitharan’s addition, we will make significant strides in accelerating growth,” Mehta explained. “His extensive experience in insurance distribution and digital sales will be instrumental in building new partnerships, driving value for Igloo and our partners and ensuring our products are consumer-centric, accessible, and effectively delivered across business lines.”

About Igloo

Igloo is a regional full-stack insurtech firm headquartered in Singapore. It has offices in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia and tech centres in China and India. With a mission of making insurance accessible for all, the firm leverages big data, real-time risk assessment, and end-to-end automated claims management to create B2B2C insurance solutions for platform companies and insurance companies. Igloo’s insurance solutions enable companies to eliminate their exposure to operational risk, create new revenue streams, and optimise and enhance existing products and services. It has partnered with over 75 well-known brand names across the markets in various verticals, including insurance, telecommunications, e-commerce, hospitality, health tech and financial services. Recognized by the industry for its innovations and expertise, Igloo was named ‘Insurtech of the Year’ in the 2023 and 2024 Asia Fintech Awards.

