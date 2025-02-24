Intellabridge Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 7, 2025) – Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (“Intellabridge” or the “Company“) announces the resignation of Ms. Lee Fan from its Board of Directors, effective January 24, 2025.

Board Resignation

Ms. Lee Fan, who joined the Board in March, 2022, has stepped down due to personal commitments. During her tenure, she provided valuable insights and contributed significantly to the Company’s strategic objectives and governance framework.

In a statement, Mr. John Eagleton, CEO, said:

“We deeply appreciate Ms. Lee Fan’s contributions to the Company. She brought a wealth of experience, strategic insight, and a strong commitment to good governance. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

The Board of Directors expressed its gratitude to Ms. Fan for her service and dedication and is actively evaluating candidates to fill the vacancy. The Company will announce a new appointment in due course.

Commitment to Leadership and Governance

Intellabridge remains committed to maintaining a high standard of leadership and governance while focusing on delivering long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders. Further updates regarding the Board appointment will be provided as they become available.

The information contained herein does not constitute a material change to the Company.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of impact finance with a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

