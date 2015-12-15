Kandji Unveils Device Management for Apple Vision Pro to Enable Seamless Integration of Spatial Computing in the Enterprise

Kandji Leverages Apple’s Next-Gen Declarative Device Management Protocol for Faster, More Consistent Security Setting Enforcement

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kandji , the Apple endpoint management and security platform, today announced Device Management for Apple Vision Pro, a groundbreaking solution that revolutionizes how businesses deploy and manage Apple Vision devices at scale.

Kandji’s new solution represents a new enterprise device management solution built specifically for Apple Vision devices that intelligently uses Apple’s next-generation Declarative Device Management (DDM) protocol, wherever available. This enables organizations to seamlessly integrate spatial computing into their workplace faster and with more consistent enforcement of security settings.

The Augmented and Virtual Reality Headset industry is expected to grow from 6.7 million units in 2024 to 22.9 million in 2028. With two-thirds (67%) of IT professionals in agreement that the future of Apple Vision Pro is as a business productivity solution, and over 50% of Fortune 100 companies incorporating Apple Vision Pro into their operations, the device is gaining traction in the enterprise.

“As Apple continues to develop new and advanced devices that expand the bounds for what modern organizations can accomplish, it’s of utmost importance that the management and protection of these devices be as seamless as possible,” said Adam Pettit, co-founder and CEO of Kandji. “At Kandji, we’re thrilled to support and enable a revolutionary work experience for our customers through augmented and virtual reality, while prioritizing security and productivity.”

Kandji’s Device Management for Apple Vision devices features automated device enrollment specifically for fully-managed, corporate-owned devices. This helps IT teams manage and secure Apple Vision devices right out of the box, allowing them to be set up and fully configured from Day 1 with the right apps and settings with minimal intervention by IT.

Breaking from legacy device management approaches, Kandji automatically utilizes Apple’s DDM rather than legacy mobile device management (MDM) frameworks whenever it is available, for example when setting a passcode policy. This forward-thinking architecture results in a more responsive and stable management experience that keeps pace with the innovative nature of spatial computing.

“Apple Vision Pro represents a new era of computing, and businesses need modern management tools to support it,” added Pettit. “By leveraging Apple’s latest declarative device management protocols, we’re enabling organizations to confidently deploy Vision devices while maintaining enterprise-grade security, compliance, and performance.”

Kandji’s Device Management for Apple Vision is seamlessly integrated into Kandji’s Device Management product so customers are able to manage and secure their Apple Vision devices alongside the rest of their Apple fleet. Kandji’s support for Apple Vision devices is currently available for all Kandji customers. For more information please visit https://www.kandji.io/ .

