Latest CarGurus Brand Campaign Celebrates Life’s Big Deal Moments, Like Buying or Selling a Car

The “Big Deal” campaign pays tribute to the momentous experience of car shopping, along with the trusted digital tools from CarGurus that help consumers find the best deal on their big deal

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarGurus , Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited site for shopping, buying, and selling new and used cars1, today announced the launch of its latest national brand campaign, “Big Deal”, recognizing the important role cars play in people’s lives and the significance of making the right decision during a purchase or sale. The new spots empathize with the big decisions drivers make along the buy/sell journey to reach their ideal outcome, underscoring CarGurus’ role in helping consumers find the best deal on their big deal.

“CarGurus has joined drivers along this important journey for nearly two decades, developing the best tools and information to help consumers feel confident in their decisions as a growing share prefer to do more online before going to the dealership,” noted Dafna Sarnoff, CarGurus Chief Marketing Officer. “As a result, CarGurus has earned the trust of tens of millions of monthly users who turn to our site to make sure they find the best deal for their needs.”

CarGurus is the No. 1 most visited car-shopping site1, connecting buyers to the best deals by providing complete vehicle history and unbiased deal ratings on the largest selection of new and used vehicles in the U.S.2 Added tools like price drop alerts and the ability to finance in advance enable confident decision-making in one of the biggest purchases of a person’s life. The platform also supports sellers with car pricing tools and the ability to instantly receive multiple offers to sell their car either completely online or through a local dealer in select markets, empowering them to choose the best deal.

“Although CarGurus makes the process easy with all the tools and information you need to get the best deal, we don’t want to lessen the gravity of the purchase and its significant impact on people’s lives. Buying or selling a car is a huge decision, an emotional experience that we wanted to reflect in this campaign,” said Carter Collins, Partner and Managing Director of Bindery. “Beyond the excitement of working with the No. 1 most visited car shopping site1, partnering with the CarGurus team has been one of our most rewarding and close-knit experiences to date.”

The “Big Deal” campaign will run across TV networks and connected TV providers. The spots will be supplemented with digital and social executions, including influencer programs throughout the year. View the full campaign video library here: https://cargur.us/19jlLY .

Creative Credits:

CarGurus

Dafna Sarnoff, Chief Marketing Officer

Evan Jones, Creative Director

Allison Conroy, Brand Marketing Director

Carli Riibner, Sr Brand Marketing Specialist

Maggie Meluzio, Director of Public Relations

Creative and Production – Bindery

Carter Collins, Partner, Managing Director

Kim Devall, Executive Creative Director

Laura Hockstad, Producer

Chris Hilk, Editor

Production – Ruffian

Bubble & Squeak, Director

Robert Herman, Founder, EP

Leslie Vaughn, Line Producer

Paul Meyers, Director of Photography

Craig Pinckes, 1st Assistant Director

Production Services – Habitant

Arturo Arroyo, Managing Director

Montserrat Becerril, Chief of Staff

Elizabeth Tapia, Head of Production

Ivan Perez, Executive Producer

Andrea Fumero, Line Producer

Rodrigo Sánchez, Production Manager

Color + VFX – Trafik

Daniel de Vue, Senior Colorist

Ali Soofi, Assistant Colorist

Geoff Linville, Color Producer

Greer Bratschie, Head of Production

Karena Ajamian, Executive Producer Ciaran Birks, VFX Producer

Jaime Aguirre, Flame Lead

Ben Fall, Flame Assist

Animation and Text Graphics – Buff Motion

Sound – Antfood

Wilson Brown, Partner, Executive Creative Director

Sue Lee, Executive Producer

Joshua Heath, Creative Lead

Dalton Harts, Composer, Mix Engineer

Linton Smith, Mix Engineer

Trevor Haimes, Senior Producer

Charlie Blasberg, Music Supervisor

Katie Hansen, Production Coordinator

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com , and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

¹ Similarweb : Traffic Report [Cars.com, Autotrader, TrueCar, CARFAX Listings (defined as CARFAX Total visits minus Vehicle History Reports traffic)], Q3 2024, U.S.

² Compared to Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com (YipitData as of September 30, 2024), and CarFax (Joreca as of September 30, 2024)

Media Contact:

Maggie Meluzio

Director, Public Relations & External Communications

pr@cargurus.com

Investor Contact:

Kirndeep Singh

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cargurus.com