Metavista3D and BrainBit Join Forces for Advanced Clinical Research

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 3, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”), is excited to announce a significant collaboration with BrainBit, Inc. A 36-month Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed by both companies, marking the beginning of an ambitious partnership aimed at pushing the boundaries of clinical research and trials. The goal is to elevate the outcomes for BrainBit’s clientele by leveraging Metavista3D’s enhanced 3D display technologies.

Advancing Healthcare Through Innovative Display Technology

The partnership is set to integrate Metavista3D’s cutting-edge pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies into BrainBit’s advanced medical equipment. This collaboration is anticipated to redefine the spatial reality experiences in clinical environments while eliminating the need for stereotypical 3D glasses. The innovative integration promises to deliver a unique visual experience, potentially transforming the way neurological and physiological data is interpreted in medical settings.

Jeff Carlson, the spokesperson for Metavista3D, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Collaborating with BrainBit presents a remarkable opportunity to fuse our groundbreaking 3D technologies with pioneering medical devices. This alliance will not only enhance healthcare outcomes but will also pave the way for novel applications in both medical and consumer healthcare sectors.”

A Legacy of Innovation in Healthcare Technology

With a heritage spanning three decades in research and development, the Metavista3D team brings a wealth of experience in constructing equipment for professional and consumer use. Having been a major R&D force within different companies, Metavista3D has consistently aimed to innovate and create advanced solutions for both B2B and B2C markets. This new venture with BrainBit underscores the company’s unwavering dedication to developing superior AI-based displays that enrich user experience across various domains.

Together, Metavista3D and BrainBit will embark on a series of clinical studies and trials, seeking to enhance the effectiveness of BrainBit’s wireless EEG, EMG, and ECG technologies. The combination of talents and resources from both parties anticipates groundbreaking outcomes that will significantly impact the healthcare industry.

This collaboration not only highlights Metavista3D’s commitment to technological advancement but also its vision of integrating state-of-the-art solutions into everyday health practices. Through this alliance, a new era of visual and data accuracy in medical diagnostics is within reach, promising substantial benefits for practitioners and patients alike.

About BrainBit

Brainbit is a high-technology hardware company founded in 2015 and based in California. We gathered 30 years experienced specialists to our team focused on electroencephalography and electromyography, artificial intelligence, and love what they do. All these years we have been creating high quality EEG, EMG and Neurofeedback solutions for different companies all over the world. We are doing many R&D projects depending on the needs of our customers including developing various integrated solutions – VR, smart clothing, and various devices as we measure different indexes. We find it exciting to work on AI and Big Data collection.

For more information, visit www.brainbit.com.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences.

For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239328