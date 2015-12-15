Nomad Internet Launches Nomad Dragon- The Best Verizon Modem on the Planet

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nomad Internet has announced the launch of Nomad Dragon , the best Verizon Modem on the planet. Nomad Dragon comes with high-speed internet connectivity and up to 10 hours of battery backup, which means users can work, stream, and stay connected without interruptions.

The Nomad Dragon ensures dependable, fast connections perfect for streaming ultra-HD 8K videos, gaming without delays, and operating essential business applications. This modem is designed for outstanding reliability, delivering excellent performance even in the toughest network environments.

Innovative Battery Backup for Uninterrupted Connectivity

Pioneering advancements in wireless technology, the Nomad Dragon is the first modem in Nomad Internet’s collection to include an integrated battery backup system with a 10-hour battery backup. Created for residential and commercial applications, the battery guarantees smooth performance during electricity failures, providing consistent connectivity during essential times. Whether working from home, gaming, or controlling smart gadgets, users can depend on the Nomad Dragon’s power durability to remain connected when it’s essential.

Support for Up to 128 Devices

Designed for flexibility, the Nomad Dragon can accommodate up to 128 devices, making it a perfect choice for larger homes, companies, and shared work environments. Thanks to its powerful hardware and smart traffic management, users can experience quick, dependable, and secure connectivity on all their devices.

Advanced Network Security.

The Nomad Dragon comes with cutting-edge network security capabilities to protect users from cyber dangers. Users of Nomad Dragon can enjoy a secure, encrypted connection that guarantees data privacy and safety.

Blazing-Fast, Reliable Internet

The Nomad Dragon revolutionizes connectivity for individuals needing exceptional speed and dependability on the move, offering unlimited data and no contracts. Designed for enhanced performance, Nomad Dragon facilitates seamless Ultra HD 8K streaming, uninterrupted video calls, and lag-free online gaming, all while providing advanced mobility and an integrated battery backup.

Nomad Dragon embodies Nomad Internet’s steadfast dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With reliable connectivity, long-lasting battery life and the ability to provide high-speed, reliable connection on the go make Nomad Dragon the best Verizon modem on the planet.

For a limited time, Nomad Internet is offering the Nomad Dragon (retail price $799.95) for free with its unlimited internet plan. It is a unique opportunity for users to enjoy a high-speed and reliable internet connection at a remarkably affordable price.

Nomad Dragon is available for order on NomadInternet.com .

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is America’s leading wireless internet provider for rural communities, delivering high-speed, reliable, and affordable connectivity to those in areas where traditional services fall short.

