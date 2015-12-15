OIN Surpasses 4,000 Community Members, Continues to Expand its Patent Protection of Open Source

Recent licensees include Anker, BBC, China Mobile, China Telecom, Electrolux, Foxconn, NatWest, Olympus, RELX Group, Renesas, Schneider Electric, and Wells Fargo, among many others

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Open Invention Network (OIN), the only institution focused on mitigating patent risk in open source software, announced today that more than 4,000 organizations have joined its community and granted the OIN cross-license to fellow members. There are now more than three million patents and applications globally owned by OIN community members. This demonstrates that patent holders view open source as a critical driver of innovation, are confident with OIN’s stewardship, and appreciate the value of OIN’s cross-license that protects the use and development of core open source software.

Since 2005, OIN has maintained the world’s largest and oldest patent cross-license that safeguards the development and adoption of open source software from patent threats, including from patent assertion entities (PAE). Today, OIN is dedicated to executing upon this increasingly important mission. Its patent protection continues to grow through new community members and updates to the open source technologies included in its coverage, called the Linux System. Through the OIN license, community members gain access to patented inventions worth hundreds of millions of dollars while promoting a favorable environment for Linux and other core open source software.

“Open collaboration is unmatched in the modern world as a driver for innovation and invention. From artificial intelligence to apps, and everything in between, these advances have been enabled through the open source community’s shared innovation modality, which acts as a force multiplier,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “Our community’s remarkable growth has been driven by heightened recognition of the importance of open source and a broad-based recognition of a need to mitigate patent risk in core open source technologies.”

As a community, OIN members practice patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another. As open source has become pervasive, OIN’s Linux System is now over 4,500 packages and has evolved to include Linux and adjacent open source technologies produced by projects focused on automotive, fintech, mobile communications, computing, cloud, IoT, and embedded, among others. The membership form and the OIN license agreement can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the only institution focused on mitigating patent risk in open source software (OSS). OIN maintains the world’s largest and oldest patent cross license, which offers patent protection coverage defined by its Linux System Definition. By safeguarding against patent threats, OIN has encouraged the adoption of OSS, the most significant driver of innovation in the 21st century. Funded by Google, IBM/Red Hat, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has over 4,000 global members.

