Regenics Supports Firefighter Health with IV Therapy and Bloodwork in Tarzana

Tarzana, California–(Newsfile Corp. – February 10, 2025) – Regenics, a leading health and wellness company dedicated to optimizing human performance, is giving back to the brave men and women who risk their lives for the community. In an effort to support firefighter health and longevity, Regenics is offering IV therapy and comprehensive bloodwork to firefighters at LAFD Dept 93 (19059 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356) on Monday, February 10, 2025. Firefighters are also welcome to visit the Regenics office at 18133 Ventura Blvd, Suite C, Tarzana, CA 91356, for these complimentary services.

Regenics Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11003/240228_cd6047c7f4d82b6a_001full.jpg

“At Regenics, we believe in proactive healthcare,” said Elise Easom, COO of Regenics. “This initiative isn’t just about recovery from the recent fires-it’s about long-term health and longevity for those who serve our communities.”

Why Firefighters Need Preventative Health Support

Firefighters are exposed to extreme physical, environmental, and chemical stressors that can significantly impact their health over time. Regenics’ IV therapy and bloodwork initiative aims to combat common health issues faced by first responders, including dehydration, toxin exposure, chronic stress, and metabolic disorders.

Key Health Benefits of IV Therapy for Firefighters:

75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated , and firefighters are at even higher risk due to intense heat exposure and physical exertion.

, and firefighters are at even higher risk due to intense heat exposure and physical exertion. IV fluids can rehydrate the body 3-4 times faster than drinking water alone.

than drinking water alone. IV therapy restores critical electrolytes such as sodium, magnesium , and calcium reducing the risk of heat exhaustion and muscle cramps.

, and reducing the risk of heat exhaustion and muscle cramps. Glutathione IV therapy has been shown to detoxify the body, improve lung function, and reduce oxidative stress caused by smoke and chemical exposure.

Comprehensive Blood Testing – Why It Matters:

Regular blood testing is crucial for early detection, prevention, and optimization of overall well-being. Key health risks for firefighters include:

Low testosterone due to factors such as chronic stress, poor sleep, and toxin exposure which can lead to fatigue and increased injury risk.

due to factors such as chronic stress, poor sleep, and toxin exposure which can lead to fatigue and increased injury risk. Elevated cortisol levels that impact adrenal function and contribute to burnout.

that impact adrenal function and contribute to burnout. Deficiencies in Vitamin D and B12 , which affect mental and cognitive health.

, which affect mental and cognitive health. Increased risk of diabetes and metabolic disorders due to irregular eating habits and high-stress levels.

due to irregular eating habits and high-stress levels. Inflammation markers (CRP) that can indicate risks for chronic disease and cardiovascular issues.

“Many firefighters don’t realize how much damage their bodies endure until it’s too late,” Easom added. “Our screenings provide critical insights so they can take action on their health before problems arise.”

Open Invitation to Fire Departments & The Public

Regenics is extending this initiative to any fire station that would like a visit. Departments interested in scheduling an on-site health service day can contact Brandon Rennick at 818-515-0091.

While the complimentary services are specifically for firefighters, members of the public are welcome to visit Regenics for these same health services at cost. Additionally, Regenics offers military and first responder discounts to ensure accessible and affordable healthcare solutions.

About Regenics

Regenics is a premier health and wellness company specializing in medical weight loss, hormone optimization, sexual wellness, and longevity treatments. By leveraging cutting-edge medical advancements, Regenics is committed to empowering individuals to take control of their health through science-backed, personalized solutions.

For more information, visit www.regenics.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240228