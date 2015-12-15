Stopping Cloud Attacks at the Source: Check Point Software Leads the Charge in Cloud Security, Championing a Prevention-First Approach

Check Point CloudGuard recognized for superior performance in WAF & API security and threat prevention, showcasing robust cloud security solutions

BANGKOK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CPX APAC– Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that its Check Point CloudGuard solution has been recognized as a Leader across three key GigaOm Radar reports: Application & API Security, Cloud Network Security, and Cloud Workload Security. The reports highlight Check Point’s platform unification, prevention-first approach, and AI-powered threat prevention as key differentiators in the rapidly evolving cloud security landscape.

Check Point: Leading the Future of Cloud Security

In our interconnected world, managing and securing multiple cloud environments is a daunting task. Check Point CloudGuard provides automated, AI-powered protection, making cloud management easier while ensuring the safety of workloads, applications, and data. Howard Holton, Chief Operating Officer at GigaOm, stresses, “Cloud and API security is crucial for every organization in 2025.” He further highlights that, “Check Point’s Infinity platform, along with its extensive range of cloud protections, is vital for any organization looking to protect its assets.”

“We’re proud to be recognized for our holistic approach to cloud security, combining cloud network security, workload protection, and posture management into a truly unified framework,” said Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies. “Our leadership across these categories validates our continued innovation as we drive forward one of the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security platforms.”

AI-Enhanced WAF & API Security: Leading the Market in Advanced Threat Prevention

GigaOm positioned Check Point as a Leader in Application & API Security, citing its innovative dual-layer AI approach that enhances detection and prevention capabilities. Key strengths include:

AI-driven vulnerability detection, delivering highly accurate threat identification with minimal false positives

delivering highly accurate threat identification with minimal false positives Real-time threat detection and response, offering unmatched insight into security incidents by providing comprehensive logging and reporting

offering unmatched insight into security incidents by providing comprehensive logging and reporting Data leak protection that automatically learns application schemas and enforces content rules while providing comprehensive DLP.

Cloud Network Security: Real-Time, Dynamic Protection Across Multi-Cloud Environments

Check Point CloudGuard earned recognition for its capability to gather and analyze data from all major cloud providers, enabling the implementation of adaptive security measures instantly. Other notable features include:

Extensive hybrid-cloud support , ensuring uniform security policies across both public and private clouds

, ensuring uniform security policies across both public and private clouds Rapid innovation pipeline, with multiple major releases annually, ensuring the latest defenses against emerging cloud threats

with multiple major releases annually, ensuring the latest defenses against emerging cloud threats Automated security policy adaptation, allowing security teams to respond to cloud environment changes without manual intervention

Cloud Workload Security: Full-Stack Protection for Enterprise Cloud Environments

In the Cloud Workload Security report, CloudGuard received recognition for its comprehensive security strategy. Check Point recently announced strategic partnership with Wiz, a top CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) provider, also highlighted as a Leader in this GigaOm report. This collaboration will allow Check Point and Wiz to leverage their combined strengths in the following areas:

Hybrid environment, support provides seamless security with a multilayered approach across physical, virtual, and cloud environments

support provides seamless security with a multilayered approach across physical, virtual, and cloud environments Workload detection and response, to preemptively identify and mitigate attacks before they impact business operations

to preemptively identify and mitigate attacks before they impact business operations Automated configuration enforcement, ensuring security and compliance are embedded before workloads go live in cloud environments.

For additional details about Check Point’s acknowledgment in GigaOm’s Radar reports and to obtain a free copy of the report, please visit the following links:

GigaOm Radar for Web Application Firewall (WAF) & API Security

GigaOm Radar for Cloud Network Security

GigaOm Radar for Cloud Workload Security

