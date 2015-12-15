Tai Software Carrier Performance Audit Feature Helps Freight Brokers Optimize Relationships and Reduce Risk

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tai Software, a leading provider of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) for freight brokers, has launched Carrier Scorecards, an advanced feature designed to help brokers assess and improve carrier relationships and reduce the risk of fraud through data-driven performance audits.

Carrier Scorecards provide a structured approach to evaluate carriers based on key performance indicators (KPIs) such as punctuality, responsiveness, and overall customer satisfaction. Using tailored audit questions, brokers gain specific insights into each carrier’s performance. These insights help them make more informed decisions when selecting carriers for future shipments.

“Powerful relationships drive our industry. We developed Carrier Scorecards to give brokers a tool to refine their carrier relationships based on concrete performance data,” said Daniel Ely, Product Chief Officer. “Leveraging these insights is a broker’s best strategic step toward providing exceptional customer experiences and building sustainable, long-term partnerships.”

Key Features of Carrier Scorecards

Carrier Performance Audits : Brokers create customized audit questions to evaluate carriers on KPIs that align with their business objectives. Following every shipment, brokers use these audits to gather feedback from customers.

: Brokers create customized audit questions to evaluate carriers on KPIs that align with their business objectives. Following every shipment, brokers use these audits to gather feedback from customers. Carrier Score Calculation : Each audit response contributes to an overall carrier rating on a 1 to 5-star scale. These scores are calculated based on question categories and response frequency, giving brokers an accurate and real-time view of carrier reliability.

: Each audit response contributes to an overall carrier rating on a 1 to 5-star scale. These scores are calculated based on question categories and response frequency, giving brokers an accurate and real-time view of carrier reliability. Total and Individual Service Scores: Carriers receive both an overall score and specific scores for pickup and delivery. Each audit question also receives a separate score, allowing for a detailed performance breakdown.

Carriers receive both an overall score and specific scores for pickup and delivery. Each audit question also receives a separate score, allowing for a detailed performance breakdown. Scorecard Availability: Each carrier’s scorecard is readily accessible in their profile, along with the number of audits completed, providing an easily accessible performance history.

Each carrier’s scorecard is readily accessible in their profile, along with the number of audits completed, providing an easily accessible performance history. Filter Scores by Date: Brokers can view carrier scores for a specified date range, allowing for more focused performance tracking during specific periods.

Here’s an example of how powerful Carrier Scorecards can be for a broker. The scorecards will report both on-time and late deliveries. If a broker notices a pattern of late deliveries from a certain carrier, they have the choice to address the issue directly with that carrier or consider other carrier options for critical shipments in the future.

Carrier Scorecards empower freight brokers to make strategic data-driven carrier selections that reduce operational risks, enhance service quality, and drive business growth. This feature is now available to all users as part of Tai’s commitment to advancing efficiency and scalability for all freight brokers.

About Tai

Tai Software is a fully integrated freight management platform that drives efficiency and growth for brokers. Tai TMS automates operations for both Full Truckload (FTL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating seamlessly with major carriers and technology partners. With over 500 tool integrations and more than 20 years of industry innovation, freight brokers trust Tai TMS to simplify their processes and focus on strategic business growth. To learn more about Tai Software, visit www.taisoftware.com .

Please contact Vanessa Galvis, Marketing Director, at vanessa.galvis@tai-software.com.