VEEA® and VAPOR IO Announce a Strategic Partnership to Provide Turnkey AI-as-a-Service Pioneering Solutions for AI Inferencing, Federated Learning, Agentic AI and AIoT

Visit us at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3-6, 2025, for demonstrations

By appointment (marketing@veea.com) in Hall 6, Stand 6A or on M37 Yacht in Port Vell, Barcelona

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA), a pioneer in hyperconverged heterogenous Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) with AI-driven cybersecurity and edge solutions and Vapor IO, the leading developer of Zero Gap™ AI for zero-configuration data centers enabling comprehensive training utilizing a catalog of state of the art models, delivering ultra-low latency AI inferencing with private 5G networks across distributed edge locations, announced a partnership to offer turnkey AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) to enterprises, municipalities and others without investing in capital-intensive edge devices, servers, networking equipment and data center facilities.

For enterprise applications, such as Smart Manufacturing, Smart Warehouses, Smart Hospitals, Smart Schools, Smart Construction, Smart Infrastructure, and many others, Veea Edge Platform™ collects and processes the raw data at the Device Edge, where user devices, sensors and machines connect to the network, most importantly, for reasons of low-latency, data privacy and data sovereignty. VeeaWare® full stack software running on VeeaHub® devices and on third-party hardware solutions with GPUs, TPUs or NPUs, such as NVIDIA AGX Orin and Qualcomm Edge AI Box-based hardware on a Veea computing mesh, provide for the full gamut of AI inferencing with cloud-native edge applications and AI-driven cybersecurity with bespoked Agentic AI and AIoT for the specific use cases. Combined with its VeeaCloud management functions, AIoT platform and extension of network slicing through the LAN with SDN and NFV, Veea Edge Platform offers an unrivaled capability for AI inferencing for enterprise use cases at the edge.

The core of Vapor IO’s Zero Gap AI is built around Supermicro MGX servers with the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip for high-performance accelerated computing and AI applications. The Zero Gap AI makes it possible to simultaneously deliver AI inferencing and train complex models while supporting 5G private networks, including NVIDIA Aerial-based 5G private network services. Through a PoC together with Supermicro and NVIDIA in Las Vegas, Vapor IO demonstrated how Zero Gap AI customers can receive the benefits of AI inferencing for a range of use cases including by those in mobile environments with the highest level of performance and reliability that may be achieved today. For low-latency use cases, Zero Gap AI is offered as high-performance micro data centers, strategically placed in close proximity where AI inferencing is delivered. Zero Gap AI offering provides for the AI tools, libraries, SDKs, pre-trained models, frameworks and other components that may optionally be employed to develop AI apps.

“AI represents a new class of software. Just as computing evolved from the client-server architectures to more decentralized models, for most enterprise applications AI will inevitably migrate to the edge sooner rather than later—driven by the need for data sovereignty, real-time processing, lower latency, enhanced security, and greater autonomy. The future of AI is on the edge, where intelligence meets efficiency,” stated Allen Salmasi, co-founder and CEO of Veea. “As the first PCs brought general computing to business customers first, through the partnership with Vapor IO, we intend to accomplish the same by streamlining the application of AI where data is generated at the edge. By integrating scalable computing, storage, hyperconverged networking and AI-driven cybersecurity into a unified system with a cloud-native architecture at Device Edge and VeeaCloud management capabilities together with Vapor IO we have taken much of the uncertainty and friction out of the adoption of AI at the edge.”

The combined capabilities of Veea Edge Platform and Zero Gap AI, offer a unified, automated platform with orchestration for seamless workload distribution, which enables a new class of collaborative, distributed AI applications as an AI-in-a-Box solution:

VeeaCloud management of GPU clusters – Plays a crucial role in balancing performance, scalability, and efficiency for AI inferencing, while utilizing cloud orchestration for resource optimization, model updates, and intelligent workload distribution.

– Plays a crucial role in balancing performance, scalability, and efficiency for AI inferencing, while utilizing cloud orchestration for resource optimization, model updates, and intelligent workload distribution. Providing On-Demand AI Compute – Eliminates the need for enterprises to invest in costly on-prem AI hardware by offering scalable, GPU-accelerated AI compute at the edge.

– Eliminates the need for enterprises to invest in costly on-prem AI hardware by offering scalable, GPU-accelerated AI compute at the edge. Enabling AI at Any Scale – Supports AI workloads ranging from lightweight IoT analytics to full-scale deep learning training, ensuring enterprises can adopt AI incrementally or at full scale.

– Supports AI workloads ranging from lightweight IoT analytics to full-scale deep learning training, ensuring enterprises can adopt AI incrementally or at full scale. Harnessing Agentic AI – Integrates intelligent, autonomous decision-making capabilities that enable AI systems to adapt and optimize their performance in real-time, enhancing the effectiveness of applications across various edge environments.

– Integrates intelligent, autonomous decision-making capabilities that enable AI systems to adapt and optimize their performance in real-time, enhancing the effectiveness of applications across various edge environments. Facilitating Federated Learning – Supports collaborative model training across distributed edge devices while maintaining data privacy, allowing enterprises to leverage insights from decentralized data sources without compromising sensitive information.

– Supports collaborative model training across distributed edge devices while maintaining data privacy, allowing enterprises to leverage insights from decentralized data sources without compromising sensitive information. Supporting Model Hosting & AI Inference – Allows users to deploy, manage, and scale AI models in real-time, with low-latency inference APIs available across edge locations.

– Allows users to deploy, manage, and scale AI models in real-time, with low-latency inference APIs available across edge locations. Offering Bare Metal and Virtualized AI Instances – Users can lease dedicated AI hardware or deploy workloads in multi-tenant GPU/CPU environments, ensuring flexibility for both small and large-scale AI applications.

– Users can lease dedicated AI hardware or deploy workloads in multi-tenant GPU/CPU environments, ensuring flexibility for both small and large-scale AI applications. Integrating Edge Storage & AI Data Management – Includes NVMe-based high-speed caching for inference and object storage for large-scale AI datasets, reducing reliance on cloud-based data transfers.

– Includes NVMe-based high-speed caching for inference and object storage for large-scale AI datasets, reducing reliance on cloud-based data transfers. Ensuring Seamless Connectivity Options – A range of ultra-low latency connectivity options to optimize AI data transfer between on-prem devices and Edge-to-Edge compute.

– A range of ultra-low latency connectivity options to optimize AI data transfer between on-prem devices and Edge-to-Edge compute. Reducing AI Deployment Complexity – Automates AI workload orchestration, allowing businesses to expand, migrate, or failover AI models across distributed edge nodes without manual reconfiguration.

– Automates AI workload orchestration, allowing businesses to expand, migrate, or failover AI models across distributed edge nodes without manual reconfiguration. Accelerating Time-to-Value for AI Deployments – Provides a pre-integrated solution that reduces AI setup time from months to minutes, allowing enterprises to launch AI-powered solutions with minimal friction and on-going maintenance.

“According to Gartner, 85% of all AI models/projects fail because of poor data quality or little to no relevant data. We have largely addressed this industry pain point most cost-effectively with much reduced complexity and little risk of disappointment through our Edge-to-Edge partnership with Veea,” explained Cole Crawford, Vapor IO’s founder and CEO. “With our substantial ecosystem of major partners and developers, we are well positioned to offer one of the most competitive turnkey real-time AI inferencing capabilities in the market with federated learning, Agentic AI and AIoT to public and private enterprises.”

About Veea

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York City with a rich history of major innovations in the development of advanced networking, wireless and computing technologies. Veea® has unified computing, communications, edge storage and cybersecurity solutions through fully integrated cloud- and edge-managed products. Veea’s pioneering Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) product, developed from the ground up in several compact form factors, brings together the functionality typically provided for through any combination of servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices, routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi APs, IoT gateways, 4G or 5G wireless access, and Cloud Computing by means of multiple hardware, software and systems integrated and maintained by IT/OT professionals.

Veea Edge Platform™ is a cloud-managed full-stack platform designed to manage multi-vendor heterogeneous devices with a Linux server hosting VeeaWare stack to enable compute capabilities with any combination of GPUs, TPUs, and NPUs on a networking and computing mesh. VeeaHub products are hyperconverged, multi-access and multi-protocol devices that provide for control plane management of heterogeneous devices on any vMesh cluster. This leading-edge solution enables network slicing for seamless connectivity across diverse network environments with Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and advanced Software Defined Networking (SDN) with fixed-line and/or wireless WAN connection, including 5G. AI-driven cybersecurity and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) provide for a highly simplified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). Its integrated compute and storage support a virtualized software environment enabling cloud-native applications to run in Secured Docker™ containers. Veea Edge Platform provides for end-to-end cloud management of devices, applications and services. Veea Developer Portal and development tools provide for rapid development of edge applications. The combined capabilities with AI-driven intelligence enables unparalleled scalability, security, and operational efficiency for enterprises, IoT ecosystems, and next-gen AI applications.

Veea has been recognized in 2021 and 2023 by Gartner for the innovativeness and capabilities of its Edge Computing platform. Veea was named a top 10 Edge AI solution provider alongside IBM, Microsoft, AWS and others in Market Reports in its research report published in October 2023. For more information, visit veea.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Vapor IO

Vapor IO stands at the forefront of the AI revolution, delivering ultra-fast and ultra-low latency solutions on- premises and across distributed edge locations with AI and private 5G networks. The company’s Zero Gap™ AI platform uniquely delivers on-demand GPUs and AI services directly to the locations where it’s needed and through Network-Delivered AI services in 36 key U.S. markets, including cities like Dallas, Las Vegas, and Seattle. Zero Gap AI uses Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid® infrastructure, Supermicro’s AI-optimized servers, and NVIDIA’s groundbreaking AI silicon, including NVIDIA Aerial 5G private networks, to offer on-demand AI services in top U.S. markets.

Zero Gap AI is a uniquely cost-effective way for enterprises, municipalities, and cloud providers to implement or expand their AI capabilities without investing in capital-intensive servers, networking equipment and data center facilities. Multiple AI access points in each market can be configured as availability zones, allowing for nearly unlimited degrees of resilience and continuous operating without interruption. Uniquely packaged with spectrum, highly optimized NVIDIA Aerial 5G private network services extend Zero Gap AI services to wherever they’re needed in many markets. Vapor IO’s extensive partner ecosystem can deliver specialized AI solutions built around the Zero Gap platform. From Smart City to Smart Retail, network of partners has the industry know how to build best-in-class solutions. Discover the difference Vapor IO can make with Network-Delivered AI solutions that fit your specific needs. Visit www.zerogap.ai to learn more.

Zero Gap, Vapor, Kinetic Edge, Kinetic Grid, and Kinetic Edge Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of Vapor IO, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”) as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company’s strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company’s business strategies, and the risk and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” “Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements” and the additional risk described in Veea’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 and any subsequent filings which Veea makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

dsullivan@equityny.com

Conor Rodriguez

Associate

crodriguez@equityny.com