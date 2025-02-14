WaterField Announces Launch of Shinjuku Laptop Brief: Merging Tech Protection and Urban Mobility

WaterField Designs introduces the Shinjuku Brief, a contemporary take on the classic briefcase crafted for professionals navigating between their urban commute and office life. Handcrafted from lightweight X-Pac® Canvas and full-grain leather, the compact new briefcase joins the company’s Shinjuku Collection of bags that nimbly navigate crowds and sport convenient access to tech and necessities.

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – February 11, 2025) – San Francisco’s WaterField Designs introduces the Shinjuku Laptop Brief in three sizes featuring X-Pac® Canvas or traditional waxed canvas and full-grain leather for a casual to professional appeal. Named after Tokyo’s bustling Shinjuku district – home to the world’s busiest transit hub – the slim, lightweight briefcase features strategic quick-access pockets that help professionals navigate bustling cities, busy trains, and tight spaces on their way to the office.

The Shinjuku Laptop Brief, available in lightweight X-Pac Canvas or traditional waxed canvas, each with full-grain leather details.

Video tour: the Shinjuku Laptop Brief

“The Shinjuku Brief is the first of several upcoming additions to our Shinjuku Collection, inspired by the dynamic efficiency of Tokyo’s Shinjuku Metro Station, where millions seamlessly navigate complex connections daily,” said owner Gary Waterfield. “We designed the briefcase with a slender profile to deftly negotiate crowded spaces and intuitive magnetic pockets for quick access on commutes. Offered in a choice of materials, including ultra-lightweight waterproof X-Pac® Canvas, the new laptop briefcase combines durability with classic styling.”

The Shinjuku Laptop Brief includes built-in padded compartments for both a laptop and a tablet while maintaining a slim, lightweight profile focused on maneuverability. Magnetic closures on front and back pockets allow easy access on the go while keeping items secure. The rear pocket conveniently stows items commuters frequently reach for like metro cards, earbuds, and smartphones. A clever tab allows for a quick opening, and the strong magnet automatically closes the pocket. Two pleated magnetic front pockets store additional regularly retrieved items, while tech and other work gear remain secured with waterproof zippers inside the main compartment.

X-Pac® Canvas blends water-resistant and highly durable X-Pac® with canvas for a soft feel. The ultra-lightweight, high-performance textile makes the workbag comfortable to carry on long commutes. Also available in waxed canvas – for an old-school, been-around- the-world look – each briefcase features full-grain leather detailing. A bright gold, honeycomb liner lights up the bag’s interior and pockets, eliminating the need to dig around for items in dark corners.

Features:

A rear, magnetic pocket for frequently accessed items like metro cards, ID, and smartphone is easy to reach while wearing the bag and keeps items close to the body for security. A small tab facilitates a quick open, and the magnetic zipper closes automatically.

Two expandable front pockets, sized to fit personal effects like wallet, sunglasses, mints, etc., close with full-grain leather pocket flaps secured with rare-earth magnets.

A slim main compartment features two built-in sleeves for a laptop and tablet, each padded with fleece and firm foam on one side. Cut-out corners on the laptop sleeve facilitate in-case charging.

Three pen slots and two internal pockets, one with a built-in key tether, add organization to the interior of the brief.

A collapsible internal water bottle sleeve in the main compartment holds a 2.5- to 3-inch water bottle (dependent on brief size chosen) upright to prevent leakage.

A bright gold, water-resistant liner illuminates the interior making contents simple to locate.

Firm foam padding along the bottom and part way up all four sides of the brief creates a padded boot for added protection and structure.

Three carry options: leather-lined handles; rolling suitcase pass-through; and the Supreme Shoulder Strap engineered to distribute weight evenly, featuring a shoulder pad with dual surfaces – a grippy side to keep the bag stable while walking and a smooth side to slide the bag forward to access contents.

Constructed from X-Pac® Canvas, a lightweight, highly durable, water-resistant textile or traditional waxed canvas, each with full-grain leather details.

The Shinjuku Laptop Brief joins WaterField’s extensive collection of high-quality shoulder bags, backpacks, briefcases, duffels, gaming cases, wallets, and cases for tech devices, all designed to transport and protect the gear modern professionals carry throughout their day and on their travels. All WaterField Designs products have been meticulously handcrafted in San Francisco since 1998.

Availability

Shinjuku Laptop Brief

Colors and materials: X-Pac® Canvas in black or olive green with black, full-grain, oil-tanned leather accents. Navy blue waxed Canvas with chocolate, full-grain, distressed leather accents. Tan Waxed Canvas with chocolate full-grain, distressed leather accents. Gold rip-stop nylon inner lining.

Hardware: YKK® waterproof zippers; custom metal zipper pulls; N35 rare- earth magnets, metal key hook.

Dimensions and weight:

Small – 14.5 x 10.5 x 3 inches; X-Pac® Canvas 1.5 lbs.; Waxed Canvas 1.85 lbs.

Medium – 15.5 x 11 x 3.5 inches; X-Pac® Canvas 1.75 lbs.; Waxed Canvas 2.2 lbs.

Large – 17 x 11.5 x 4 inches; X-Pac® Canvas 2 lbs.; Waxed Canvas 2.45 lbs.

Shipping begins February 14, 2025.

Briefcase available in four colorways

Shinjuku Laptop Brief in tan waxed canvas and chocolate full-grain leather

Dual protective sleeves for a laptop and a tablet; expandable magnetic front pockets for personal effects

Bright gold liner lights up the interior; two padded sleeves for a laptop and tablet; two deep pockets; three pen slots; collapsible water bottle sleeve

Hidden back pocket with magnetic closure; ideal for quick access to items needed while carrying the bag

Shinjuku Laptop Brief interior with sample contents – size Medium

Rear wheeled luggage pass through

Includes comfortable leather-lined handles and a removable Supreme Suspension Strap

Available in small, medium and large; pictured on 5’11” male

Shinjuku Laptop Brief in tan traditional waxed canvas and chocolate full-grain leather

Shinjuku Laptop Brief in black X-Pac® Canvas and black, full-grain leather

Shinjuku Laptop Brief in blue traditional waxed canvas and chocolate full-grain leather

Shinjuku Laptop Brief in olive X-Pac® Canvas and black full-grain leather

About Waterfield Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at “Our Story.”

