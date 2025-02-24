Ynvisible Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 21, 2025) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible“) announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Private Placement“) of up to 5,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares“, and each, a “Share“) at a price of $0.12 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used as working capital and for general corporate purposes. All securities to be issued by Ynvisible pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement. Such participation will constitute a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“) and the Company will rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities purchased by insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, will exceed 25% of the Issuer’s market capitalization.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the proposed Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, closing conditions for the Private Placement, the expiry of hold periods for securities distributed pursuant to the Private Placement, and TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the Private Placement. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: the Company not being able to complete the Private Placement on terms favourable to the Company or at all; that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the Private Placement; that the proceeds of the Private Placement may not be used as stated in this news release; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described in the Company’s most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the management of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

