5000fish Announces Yurbi Version 12: A Game-Changer in White Label Embedded Analytics for SaaS Providers

Yurbi is a no-code business intelligence tool that connects to live data sources for creating interactive dashboards and reports. It supports agent users (view-only), builder users (report creators), and admins (full setup and customization). Features include data security, white-labeling, report scheduling, and multi-tenant customization.

HERNDON, Va., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 5000fish , the innovative software company behind the Yurbi brand, is proud to announce the release of Yurbi Version 12, a powerful upgrade to its embedded analytics platform. Designed specifically for software vendors and SaaS providers, Yurbi Version 12 empowers organizations to seamlessly integrate dashboards, reports, and self-service analytics into their applications. It eliminates the high costs, excessive complexity, or security vulnerabilities often associated with traditional BI tools.

Yurbi Logo

Yurbi Version 12 represents a major leap forward in embedded analytics, empowering software vendors to enrich their offerings and drive customer satisfaction. As the demand for robust analytics capabilities continues to grow, the release comes at a critical time when organizations are looking for cost-effective and user-friendly solutions that address the challenges of traditional business intelligence tools.

“Software vendors are under increasing pressure to deliver robust analytics capabilities,” said David Ferguson, Founder and CEO of 5000fish. “Yurbi Version 12 is designed to lift that burden—it’s secure, cost-effective, and effortlessly embeddable. Vendors can now focus entirely on innovating their core product while exceeding expectations with powerful, user- friendly analytics. We’re excited to help software companies unlock new revenue streams and enhance customer satisfaction with Yurbi.”

What’s New in Yurbi Version 12?

Yurbi Version 12 introduces significant enhancements designed to simplify data reporting, enhance user experience, and boost performance. Key updates include:

Modernized User Interface: A sleek design featuring collapsible navigation and streamlined action panels, delivering an intuitive user experience.

A sleek design featuring collapsible navigation and streamlined action panels, delivering an intuitive user experience. Enhanced Reporting and Insights: Real-time report previews and improved notifications ensure users can make informed decisions quickly.

Real-time report previews and improved notifications ensure users can make informed decisions quickly. Advanced Customization and Multi-Tenant Branding: Tailor Yurbi to meet specific needs with customizable branding options.

Tailor Yurbi to meet specific needs with customizable branding options. Performance and Accessibility: A fully responsive design ensures seamless access across devices, supported by backend optimizations that enhance speed and scalability.

A fully responsive design ensures seamless access across devices, supported by backend optimizations that enhance speed and scalability. Dashboard and Visualization Upgrades: Enhanced interactivity and dynamic visualizations enable users to explore data more effectively and uncover actionable insights.

A Vision for the Future

Yurbi Version 12 lays the groundwork for exciting future advancements, including AI-driven report automation and expanded visualization tools for KPI-based dashboards—set to launch later this year. This forward-thinking approach positions Yurbi as a leading choice for software vendors looking to stay ahead in an evolving market.

Experience Yurbi Version 12 Today

5000fish encourages software vendors and enterprise businesses to discover the transformative capabilities of Yurbi Version 12. Don’t wait—see how Yurbi’s powerful embedded analytics can transform your offerings. Schedule a live demo or start your free trial today. For more information, visit https://yurbi.com .

Example Yurbi v12 Dashboard

About 5000fish

5000fish, Inc. is a leading Business Intelligence software company focused on providing organizations with innovative tools for data-driven decision-making. The company helps businesses utilize their existing data to improve processes, increase efficiency, and achieve success. They offer two main products: Yurbi, a powerful BI platform that can be white-labeled and embedded into hosted or on-premise applications for interactive dashboards and self- service reporting, and DashboardFox, an agile BI solution designed for small to mid-sized businesses and enterprise teams, offering comprehensive analytics without recurring subscription fees.

Press inquiries

5000fish

https://5000fish.com

David Ferguson

media@5000fish.com

(855) 438-5000

2201 Cooperative Way STE 600

Herndon, VA 20171

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbe13ea3-9fa7-4919-b9d8-eb70db24a3a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07e6710d-7738-497b-82a8-60dcf14cc74c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f7507df-0aa4-4665-9527-0e6188c40c69