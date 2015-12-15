ARI-HETRA’s New HD Wheel Balancers Bring Balance to the Work Force

[Sharonville, OH] — ARI-HETRA, a leader in heavy-duty vehicle maintenance solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of Heavy-Duty Wheel Balancers. Designed with cutting-edge TRI-SENSOR TECH, these state-of-the-art balancers take the guesswork out of wheel balancing, ensuring precision, efficiency, and reliability in every shop.

“With these new Wheel Balancers, we’re truly bringing balance to the work force,” said Bill Gibson, VP Business Development of ARI-HETRA. “Our customers demand accuracy and durability, and this lineup delivers just that—whether they’re servicing commercial fleets, cars, transit vehicles, or heavy-duty trucks.“

Three Heavy-Duty Models Built for Precision:

WS-25WB50 (Premium Model)

19 in. LCD computer display.

Online management console for seamless workflow.

Built-in wheel lift for easy handling.

Handles tires up to 50 in. diameter and 440 lbs.

Max rim diameter: 8 – 26 in. | Max wheel width: 3.5 – 17.5 in.

Requires air supply.

WS-25WB30 (Advanced Model)

Digital display.

Online management console.

Built-in wheel lift for effortless operation.

Handles tires up to 50 in. diameter and 440 lbs.

Max rim diameter: 8 – 26 in. | Max wheel width: 3.5 – 17.5 in.

Requires air supply.

WS-25WB10 (Compact & Portable Model)

Battery-powered display for flexible use.

Online management console.

Hand crank wheel lift included.

Handles tires up to 50 in. diameter and 440 lbs.

Max rim diameter: 8 – 26 in. | Max wheel width: 3.5 – 17.5 in.

With a compact width of 60-inch, these balancers maximize shop space while delivering precision accuracy with TRI-SENSOR TECH.

About ARI-HETRA:

ARI-HETRA has been a trusted leader in heavy-duty vehicle maintenance solutions for 35+ years, offering high-quality mobile column lifts, exhaust extraction systems, and advanced shop equipment. Our commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer support ensures maintenance teams have the best tools to keep their fleets running smoothly.

ARI-HETRA

11163 Woodward Lane

Sharonville, OH 45241

Phone: 800-562-3250

Email: info@ari-hetra.com

Website: www.ari-hetra.com