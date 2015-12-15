Arsen Introduces AI-Powered Phishing Tests to Improve Social Engineering Resilience

PARIS, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arsen , a leading cybersecurity company specializing in social engineering defense, today announced the full release of Conversational Phishing, a groundbreaking feature embedded in its phishing simulation platform. This AI-powered tool introduces dynamic, adaptive phishing conversations to train employees against evolving threats more effectively than ever before.

Raising the Bar for Phishing Simulations

Traditional phishing simulations often rely on static, pre-defined email templates that fail to reflect the real-world tactics of sophisticated attackers. As cybercriminals increasingly shift towards interactive, text-based manipulation tactics, Arsen’s Conversational Phishing feature enables businesses to stay ahead.

This generative AI-powered system mimics advanced adversaries by dynamically generating and adapting phishing conversations in real time. Instead of a single deceptive email, targets engage in a back-and-forth interaction, simulating the way real attackers manipulate victims over time.

“Threats evolve. As we train people to identify and mitigate those, we need to evolve as well and provide realistic conditions for testing and training,” said Thomas Le Coz, CEO of Arsen.

Addressing the Evolving Threat Landscape

With the rise of AI-driven phishing attacks, security awareness training needs to go beyond traditional models. Conversational Phishing enhances training by:

Simulating real-world attacker tactics – Phishing is no longer a single email; attackers engage in ongoing conversations to gain trust and manipulate victims.

– Phishing is no longer a single email; attackers engage in ongoing conversations to gain trust and manipulate victims. Generating unique, personalized scenarios – Each simulation is tailored to the target, making training more diverse and less predictable than static phishing templates.

– Each simulation is tailored to the target, making training more diverse and less predictable than static phishing templates. Providing scalable, high-quality security awareness – This feature ensures large-scale, adaptable phishing simulations to help employees detect and respond to emerging threats.

Seamless Integration and Availability

Conversational Phishing is fully integrated into Arsen’s phishing simulation module and has been accessible to all clients for the past six months. Existing customers can access it immediately at no additional cost, directly within the phishing scenario editor.

Strengthening Cyber Resilience for All Industries

Arsen’s solution is designed for businesses across all industries, helping them build stronger defenses against the most sophisticated phishing threats. With generative AI and LLMs specifically trained for social engineering, organizations can now simulate more realistic phishing threats and train employees in a highly engaging, interactive manner.

To learn more about Conversational Phishing, users can visit https://arsen.co/en .

About Arsen

Arsen is a cybersecurity company specializing in social engineering attack defense. Best known for its SaaS platform that enables organizations to conduct phishing simulations for audits and awareness training, Arsen empowers businesses to stay ahead of evolving threats with cutting-edge AI-driven security solutions.

