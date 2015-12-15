Atua AI (TUA) Extends Foundational Tools for Smarter On-Chain Business Execution

Platform Expands AI Utility Stack to Accelerate Operations, Content, and Communication Across Blockchain Networks

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2025) – Atua AI (TUA), the multichain AI-powered productivity platform, has expanded its suite of foundational tools to streamline business execution across blockchain networks. With new enhancements across Chat, Writer, and Imagine, the platform is now equipped to better serve creators, developers, and enterprises executing intelligent tasks in on-chain environments.

Ethical AI powering smarter, secure Web3 workflows

These tools enable smarter on-chain interactions, allowing users to generate proposals, summarize smart contract data, create engaging content, and produce visual assets-all directly from a decentralized interface. The integration of real-time AI generation and multichain support ensures seamless performance whether users are operating on Ethereum, BNB Chain, or XRP Ledger.

Atua AI’s foundational tools are now fine-tuned for business utility, offering greater customization, automation, and multilingual capabilities. Whether it’s powering NFT launches, DAO communications, or DeFi content marketing, users can now leverage the platform’s AI stack for higher efficiency and faster execution of blockchain-based operations.

With the continuous expansion of its AI capabilities, Atua AI reinforces its commitment to simplifying Web3 productivity. These developments empower businesses to work faster, collaborate smarter, and execute seamlessly in decentralized ecosystems, all while using the TUA token as the gateway to premium features.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

