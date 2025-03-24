Atua AI (TUA) Launches AI-Powered Smart Contracts

AI-enhanced smart contracts improve automation, security, and accuracy in decentralized enterprise operations.

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – March 11, 2025) – On-Chain AI platform Atua AI (TUA) is introducing AI-powered smart contracts, designed to enhance automation, security, and transaction accuracy for decentralized businesses. These smart contracts leverage artificial intelligence to streamline contract execution, detect potential risks, and optimize compliance within blockchain networks.

Enhancing blockchain efficiency with AI-powered automation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/244062_253d8745945b5a4c_001full.jpg

Atua AI’s AI-driven smart contracts incorporate machine learning algorithms, real-time monitoring, and automated dispute resolution, allowing enterprises to reduce manual intervention, minimize errors, and improve overall contract execution speed. By integrating AI-powered automation, businesses can achieve faster settlements, enhance security, and ensure the integrity of on-chain agreements.

As the demand for smart contract automation continues to grow, Atua AI hopes to be at the forefront of AI-powered contract innovation, and ensure decentralized businesses benefit from more secure, adaptive, and intelligent blockchain solutions.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an advanced on-chain platform providing AI-driven automation and smart contract solutions for decentralized enterprises.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244062