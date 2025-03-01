Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. Highlights WERD Studios’ Expansion into AI-Powered Nutrition with Amino App and San Francisco 49ers Partnership

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 17, 2025) – Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (“Boba” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that WERD Studios, a top-tier mobile game developer, with a focus on blockchain, is expanding its innovation into AI-driven technology with the launch of Amino Eats, a revolutionary food scanning and dieting app designed to learn from users and transform how they track and improve their nutrition.

In a major milestone, Amino has partnered with the San Francisco 49ers as the team’s official diet app, further solidifying its position as a leader in AI-powered nutrition tracking. This collaboration brings Amino’s cutting-edge technology to athletes and fans alike, making smarter food choices more accessible to everyone.

“We are excited to introduce the next evolution of Amino, a ground breaking app that leverages AI-powered food recognition to deliver a seamless and engaging experience with the potential to disrupt the market and reach millions of users,” said Andrew Shore, CEO of WERD Studios.

Originally focused on workout classes and rewards, Amino has undergone a major evolution to become a fully AI-driven diet improvement platform. Instead of just tracking exercise, Amino now focuses on understanding users’ eating habits, identifying patterns, and offering personalized suggestions to help them make better choices.

Its cutting-edge AI instantly recognizes food, assesses its nutritional value, and seamlessly logs it into a food diary. Unlike traditional calorie trackers, Amino adapts to users-learning their preferences and goals to provide smarter recommendations while keeping things engaging with a gamified rewards system. Users earn points and achievements for positive actions, making healthy eating both rewarding and effortless.

“We are excited about this new vision, as Amino represents a truly disruptive innovation. Its unique combination of AI-driven food recognition and gamification has immense potential to transform the way people engage with this technology,” said Rody Lazar, CEO of Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

With the backing of WERD Studios’ mobile development expertise and its official partnership with the San Francisco 49ers, Amino is set to redefine the way people approach their diet and nutrition.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) is a public company specializing in blockchain mobile gaming and technology investments. The Company holds a significant interest in WERD Studios, a top-tier mobile game developer, and is committed to driving innovation in mobile technology and AI-powered applications.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

“Rody Lazar” CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244781