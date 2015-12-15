CentralReach Expands Preferred Partnership Network with the Addition of Workforce Applicant Tracking System Apploi

The new partnership provides CentralReach customers with enhanced hiring and onboarding capabilities needed to effectively address the candidate shortages impacting the autism and IDD care industry.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, the leader in autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) care software, today announced a new preferred partnership with Apploi, a leading workforce management platform in healthcare. Through this partnership, Apploi officially enters the CentralReach Preferred Partner Network, furthering CentralReach’s commitment to providing autism and IDD care providers with a full array of resources to empower their businesses. The partnership will equip CentralReach customers with enhanced hiring and onboarding capabilities through a CentralReach-recommended, all-in-one platform designed to deliver efficient, seamless hiring and onboarding processes.

“We are thrilled to partner with CentralReach to offer their valued customers healthcare-focused hiring solutions to keep up with ever-rising ABA industry demands,” said Adam Lewis, CEO of Apploi. “This alliance is a prime example of how Apploi is dedicated to supporting employers through every step of the staffing process, so their providers and patients prosper.”

Apploi’s all-in-one platform allows users to hire, onboard, and schedule top autism and IDD care talent, enabling providers to allocate more time on delivering quality patient care by significantly reducing the time required to:

Find qualified candidates: Customers can find more qualified autism and IDD care candidates faster by uploading jobs once through the platform and automatically promoting the listings to dozens of top job boards, including Indeed, LinkedIn, and MyCNA.

Customers can find more qualified autism and IDD care candidates faster by uploading jobs once through the platform and automatically promoting the listings to dozens of top job boards, including Indeed, LinkedIn, and MyCNA. Complete the hiring cycle: Users can decrease time-to-hire by screening candidates and keeping them thoroughly engaged throughout the hiring process with unlimited, automated texts or emails.

Users can decrease time-to-hire by screening candidates and keeping them thoroughly engaged throughout the hiring process with unlimited, automated texts or emails. Onboard effortlessly: Once a new hire is selected, users can easily onboard hires and get them on the schedule through the platform with digital onboarding packets, license verification, and shift management.

CentralReach COO, Clark Convery added, “Partnering with Apploi creates a comprehensive experience for our customers, from therapist recruitment through patient management. This is a critical time for hiring managers in the ABA industry—we’re happy to offer CentralReach customers an efficient, easy way to attract and retain urgently-needed therapists with Apploi’s market-leading platform.”

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) – and those who serve them – unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 185,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Apploi

Apploi is helping healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to hire, onboard, and schedule top healthcare talent.

Working with over 9,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry’s most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through shift fulfillment – empowering teams to fill roles quicker, lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit apploi.com.

