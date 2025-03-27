CentralReach Releases 2025 Edition of Industry Leading Autism and IDD Care Market Report, Highlighting Upward Trends in Service Demands

Autism and IDD care services expected to grow by over 30% in the next two years.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced the latest edition of its Autism and IDD Care Market Report. Compiled from an anonymized subset of CentralReach’s industry-leading proprietary CanaryBI dataset of 4 billion data points, the report equips providers with key insights on service delivery, operations, and growth by providing an extensive outlook on current trends and benchmarks shaping the autism and IDD care market.

“The Autism and IDD Care Market Report was designed to help providers track industry trends, benchmark performance, and identify opportunities for growth,” shared CentralReach CEO, Chris Sullens. “While our report isn’t a clinical guide, we hope that the data-driven insights it provides may help drive both operational and clinical improvements, strengthening outcomes for providers and the individuals they serve and ultimately, provide the broader industry valuable guidance to navigate the evolving landscape of autism and IDD care.”

One highlight in the report noted that growth in services is projected to be upwards of 30% in the next two years, indicating continued healthy expansion to serve the demand for care.

To read this year’s full Autism and IDD Care Market Report, please visit: centralreach.com/resources/autism-idd-care-report

