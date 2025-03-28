CIMC Group Announces 2024 Annual Results

HONG KONG, Mar 28, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (“CIMC Group” or the “Group”, stock code: 000039.SZ/02039.HK) is pleased to announce the audited annual results for the 12 months ended 31 December, 2024 (the “Reporting Period” or the “Year”).

Financial Highlights

Performance Highlights 01. Profits of offshore engineering-related industries improved by nearly 900 million: The manufacturing division achieved its first-ever profit turnaround. CIMC Raffles' revenue in 2024 increased by 58% year-on-year to RMB 16.556 billion, with a net profit of approximately RMB 224 million, and the gross profit margin increased by 7.8 percentage points to 12.8% in the second half of the year. During the Reporting Period, new effective orders for the offshore engineering division increased by 93.5% year-on-year to US$3.25 billion, a record high. Net profit of the financial and asset management division improved significantly by approximately RMB 640 million; the rental rate of drilling platform jack-up platforms was up by 100%, and the rental rate of Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling platforms by more than 20%. 02. Container manufacturing business achieves record-high performance: In 2024, dry cargo container sales experienced a year-on-year growth of 417.03%. The container manufacturing segment recorded a net profit of RMB 4.088 billion, up 128% year-on-year, with the gross profit margin increasing quarter by quarter. 03. Steady performance in core segments of road transportation vehicles and energy, chemical & liquid food equipment business: In 2024, CIMC Vehicles saw a 12.02% year-on-year increase in semi-trailer sales in China, maintaining its no.1 market share in the country for the sixth consecutive year, with revenue growing against market trends. CIMC Enric recorded over RMB 10 billion in new orders for its marine clean energy-related business, setting a new record. 04. The structure of interest-bearing debt continued to be optimized: The interest-bearing debt ratio dropped to 22.4%, and, by the end of the year, 1.89 billion floating interest-bearing US dollar bonds had been replaced, optimizing financing costs.

The Group’s management said, “In 2024, despite the global operating environment remaining complex and competitive, the Group continued to act pragmatically to deepen its core businesses, optimize order quality, and advance its various business segments in a coordinated manner, solidifying its strong manufacturing advantages and charting a new blueprint for high-quality development in the services sector. Leveraging its continuously strengthened global operational platform, the Group captured customer demand across regions, mitigated risks from single-market fluctuations, and achieved steady, quality growth.

In 2024, adhering to the principles of seeking progress while maintaining stability and upholding integrity while innovating, the Group capitalized on its global presence to navigate headwinds and achieve consecutive quarterly performance improvements. For the full year, the Group achieved record-high revenue of RMB 177.664 billion, a 39.01% year-on-year increase. Net profit attributable to shareholders surged 605.60% year-on-year to RMB 2.972 billion. Overseas and domestic revenue accounted for approximately 54% and 46%, respectively, capturing comprehensive growth opportunities across regional markets.”

Segments Results (RMB million)

2024 Business indicators Revenue As % of the total revenue Gross profit As % of the gross profit Gross profit margin Net profit Container manufacturing 62,205 35.0% 9,699 43.6% 15.6% 4,088 Logistics services 31,389 17.7% 1,939 8.7% 6.2% 437 Road transportation vehicles 20,998 11.8% 3,427 15.4% 16.3% 1,081 Energy, chemical, and liquid food equipment 25,579 14.4% 3,533 15.9% 13.8% 732 Offshore engineering 16,556 9.3% 1,508 6.8% 9.1% 224

Core Business Performance

The container manufacturing business achieved outstanding performance once again, with the production and delivery volume of standard containers reaching a historic high. During the Reporting Period, global demand for goods trade picked up, and according to the report issued in February 2025 by CLARKSONS (a global authoritative industry analyst), global container trade volume increased by 5.9% year-on-year to 213 million TEUs in 2024; at the same time, the detour of European routes brought about by the Red Sea Incident and the port congestion caused by the strike of terminal workers resulted in lowered efficiency of container transportation, and increased container demand. Resultantly, during the Reporting Period, the production and sales volume of the Group’s container manufacturing business hit a record high. In particular, the accumulated sales volume of dry containers reached 3,433,600 TEUs (same period in 2023: 664,100 TEUs), representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 417.03%. The accumulated sales volume of reefer containers reached 138,600 TEUs (same period in 2023: 92,500 TEUs), representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 49.84%. In 2024, the container manufacturing business of the Group recorded a revenue of RMB 62.205 billion (same period in 2023: RMB 30.213 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 105.89%, and a net profit of RMB 4.088 billion (same period in 2023: RMB1.794 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 127.84%.

In the logistics services business, during the Reporting Period, global merchandise trade showed a rebound in growth, driving strong cargo demand in the international container transportation market. Meanwhile, the substantial rebound in the freight rates of container transportation contributed to the growth in demand in the air and land transportation markets. In 2024, the Group’s logistics services business continued to strengthen its direct customer acquisition capabilities. The business volume of its key core products saw growth ranging from 2% to 49%, achieving operating revenue of RMB 31.389 billion (same period in 2023: RMB 20.166 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 55.65%, and a net profit of RMB 437 million (same period in 2023: RMB 187 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 133.27%. The yard business volume reached a new record high, with over 7.5 million TEUs of empty containers in and out of the yards for the whole year. During the Reporting Period, CIMC Wetrans ranked third among Chinese enterprises on the list of the 2024 Top 50 Ocean Freight Forwarders issued by Transport Topic, an authoritative magazine in the global logistics industry.

In the road transport vehicle business, CIMC Vehicles deepened its implementation of the “Star-Chained Plan”, achieving new-quality leadership. In 2024, despite a sluggish global commercial vehicle logistics market, the “Star-Chained Plan” enabled CIMC Vehicles to consolidate domestic semi-trailer factory resources and leverage superior product competitiveness to overcome challenges. This drove counter-cyclical growth in domestic vehicle sales and solidified its overseas market advantages. CIMC Vehicles increased its semi-trailer sales in the domestic market by 12.02% year-on-year, securing the nation’s top market share for the sixth consecutive year. Revenue grew against market headwinds, supported by strategic adjustments. The Company also aligned with new energy trends by launching its first pure electric tractors and trailers product. For 2024, CIMC Vehicles reported a revenue of RMB 20.998 billion (same period in 2023: RMB 25.087 billion), down 16.30% year-on-year, and net profit of RMB 1.081 billion (same period last year: RMB 2.448 billion), down 55.83% year-on-year. The decline primarily reflects the normalization of North American business from previously elevated levels. Additionally, in 2023, CIMC Vehicles generated a non-recurring gain of approximately RMB 848 million from the disposal of its equity in Shenzhen Special Vehicle.

In the Energy Field

In the offshore engineering business, the Group achieved its first profit turnaround. In 2024, the global shipping and offshore engineering market environment continued to improve, and international oil prices were at a relatively high level, which still had a promoting effect on the oil and gas production platforms. The continuous growth in marine operation activities drove the utilisation ratio and the rental for offshore engineering equipment to be on the rise, while the offshore engineering equipment market continued to recover. During the Reporting Period, CIMC Raffles secured new offshore engineering orders totaling US$ 3.250 billion (same period in 2023: US$ 1.680 billion), including the maintenance and reconstruction of one FLNG, two turnkey projects for FPSO hull construction, three ro-ro ships, and orders for other clean energy projects. As of the end of 2024, the accumulated value of orders on hand increased by 27% to US$ 6.920 billion (same period in 2023: US$ 5.470 billion), of which the proportion of the oil and gas business, wind power installation vessels and ro-ro ships was approximately 3:1:1. The manufacturing of these orders has been booked up to 2027. During the Reporting Period, the offshore engineering business of the Group recorded a revenue of RMB 16.556 billion (same period in 2023: RMB 10.452 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 58.41%, and a net gain of RMB 224 million (same period in 2023: net loss of RMB 31 million).

In the offshore engineering asset operation, the slow recovery of the global macro-economy and the volatility of crude oil prices continued to affect the global offshore drilling market. With intensifying market competition, both utilisation rate and rates of offshore drilling faced pressure market in the second half of the year, while oil companies re-examined new energy transformation, adjusted development strategies, slowed down the pace of transformation, and re-focused on oil and gas production. During the Reporting Period, the offshore engineering asset operation and management business of CIMC continued to leverage on its existing project experience and business capabilities, further consolidated its cooperative relationship with customers at home and abroad, and capitalised on its excellent offshore engineering platform operation and management capabilities to improve asset rental rates, successfully signing new lease contracts for 2 platforms. In 2024, the offshore engineering asset pool platform actively capitalized on asset revitalization opportunities, achieving a year-on-year increase in leasing and operational income and a notable reduction in losses.

In the energy, chemical, and liquid food equipment business, the Group has overcome cyclical misalignment and fluctuations, supporting the global demand for energy transition. The revenue growth and orders for clean energy have been remarkable, and the Group has continued to enhance its overseas business presence and upstream capabilities in hydrogen energy. In particular, the global shipping industry is accelerating its green transformation, and the cumulative new orders for CIMC Enric’s marine clean energy business exceeded RMB 10 billion, reaching a new high; the sales revenue of LNG vehicle cylinders reached RMB 1.140 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 31%, reaching a historical high. In the chemical sector, the Group has maintained the number one global market share in tank containers for several consecutive years. In the liquid food segment, the Group seized growth opportunities in the domestic spirits market, achieving a year-on-year increase in revenue. Overall, this business achieved a revenue of RMB 25.579 billion (same period in 2023: RMB 25.026 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 2.21%, and net profits of RMB 732 million (same period in 2023: RMB 854 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 14.31%.

Future Development and Prospects

The Group’s management stated, “Looking ahead to 2025, the Group will continue to deepen the implementation of its Five-Year Strategic Plan and the strategic theme of “accelerating the construction of new growth drivers and focusing on promoting high-quality development” and coordinate the reasonable growth of “quantity” and the effective improvement of “quality”, to ‘become a high-quality and respected world-class enterprise’.

In terms of driving new growth momentum, CIMC Group will seize significant opportunities in green development and new quality production, actively expanding our strategic emerging business layout in areas such as clean energy and smart logistics. Balancing globalization, we will explore development opportunities in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East, and focus on upgrading core products and achieving breakthroughs in key technologies, advancing toward higher-value segments of the industrial chain. For high-quality development, we will prioritize improving quality and efficiency to achieve stable and sustainable returns on resource investments. Additionally, we will strengthen technological innovation and digitalization to further enhance product competitiveness while fostering strategic partnerships and industrial collaboration to establish high-quality development relationships.

The year 2025 marks a critical milestone for CIMC Group in our journey of “reaching higher.” We will continue to face challenges boldly and persevere with determination, seeking breakthroughs in adversity and crafting new chapters amid challenges. We aim to reward all shareholders through our steady and solid performance!”

About China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

The CIMC Group is a world-leading equipment and solution provider in the logistics and energy industries, and its industry cluster mainly covers logistics and energy fields, strengthening its position as a global market leader. In the logistics field, the Group still adheres to taking container manufacturing business as its core business, based on which to develop road transportation vehicles business, airport facilities and logistics equipment/fire safety and rescue equipment business and to a lesser extent, logistics services business and recycled load business providing products and services in professional field of logistics; in the energy field, the Group is principally engaged in energy/chemical/liquid food equipment business and offshore engineering business; meanwhile, the Group also continuously develops emerging industries and has finance and asset management business that serves the Group itself. As a diversified multinational industrial group that shoulders the mission of global serving, CIMC owns a total of 4 listed companies and over 300 member enterprises in Asia, North America, Europe, Australia, and others, and extensive customers and sales networks covering more than 100 countries and regions. During the year, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB 177.664 billion, with gross profit margin remained remaining at 12.52% and net profit of RMB 4.195 billion. The Group was ranked 179th in the Fortune 500 China 2024. For more information, please visit http://www.cimc.com/.

