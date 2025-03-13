CleverTap partners with upGrad to build a Deep Learning Track to upskill Marketers with Hands-On AI & Analytics Training

SAN FRANCISCO, CA & MUMBAI, Mar 13, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, has partnered with upGrad – one of Asia’s largest integrated skilling and forever learning majors, to introduce a specialised deep-learning program / track within upGrad-powered Digital Marketing and Product Management courses with MICA and Duke CE, respectively.

With the commitment of enabling brands to unlock limitless customer lifetime value, CleverTap currently boasts a strong clientele of over 2000 brands globally to help build personalized experiences for all their customers. The platform is powered by TesseractDB™ – the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering speed and cost efficiency at scale. On the other hand, upGrad is one of Asia’s leading integrated skilling giants that offers a range of online & hybrid skilling programs, Certifications, and Bootcamps under its B2C portfolio while also facilitating top Indian and global universities to offer their Diploma, Master’s and Executive Doctorates.

Seamlessly integrated into the curriculum, the two entities jointly enable deep learning that blends academic rigor with real-world application, equipping learners with cutting-edge expertise in customer retention, engagement strategies, and AI-driven marketing. Through live masterclasses and hands-on training with CleverTap’s platform, learners will gain exclusive industry insights and practical experience to tackle modern marketing challenges.

Learners will receive exclusive, one-month access to the CleverTap dashboard, gaining hands-on experience in leveraging marketing analytics for impactful campaigns. They can extend their access at a discounted rate for deeper learning. Upon completion, candidates will also earn a prestigious joint Certification from upGrad and CleverTap, enhancing their competitive edge in the job market.

Discussing the new partnership Sunil Thomas, Co-founder and Executive Chairman at CleverTap said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with upGrad on this initiative. The marketing landscape is dynamic and ever-evolving; it is therefore crucial for aspiring professionals to stay ahead of the curve. This partnership is enabling us to interact with young talent and give back to the industry by nurturing skilled marketers of the future.”

Commenting on this initiative, Rohit Sharma – President, Consumer Business, upGrad said, “AI-driven marketing is no longer the future, it is now. As businesses globally demand data-savvy professionals who can translate insights into impact, this partnership with CleverTap ensures our learners are not just job-ready but future-ready – armed with core capabilities of churning data sets for driving business results. At upGrad, we’re committed to shaping careers that drive the new economy, where AI and analytics define success, and this thought-through collaboration will continue to lead us with a unified approach to build a skilled talent force.”

Learners can also access videos from CleverTap University – created by the platform to expand user knowledge on the CleverTap product, business use cases, and best practices to maximize the value of the platform. These videos will be available on upGrad’s Learning Management System.

About upGrad

Started in 2015, upGrad is one of Asia’s largest integrated Learning, Skilling, and Workforce Development majors offering a range of online & hybrid skilling programs, Certifications, and Bootcamps under its B2C portfolio. It also facilitates top Indian and global universities to offer their Diploma, Master’s and Executive Doctorates. Additionally, select programs are tailored for Enterprise clients under the corporate skilling division, along with other recruitment and staffing services.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value. CleverTap is trusted by over 2000 brands like Decathlon, Domino’s, Levis, Jio, Emirates NBD, Puma, Croma (A Tata Enterprise), Swiggy, SonyLIV, Axis Bank, AirAsia, TD Bank, Ooredoo, and Tesco to help build personalized experiences for all their customers. The platform is powered by TesseractDB™ – the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering speed and cost efficiency at scale.

Backed by top-tier investors such as Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, with presence across Seattle, London, São Paulo, Bogota, Mexico, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Singapore, Vietnam, and Jakarta.

