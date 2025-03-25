Colle AI (COLLE) Builds on Existing Features to Improve Multichain NFT Access and Utility

New platform updates enhance NFT creation, smart contracts, and seamless cross-chain performance

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – March 25, 2025) – Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, is rolling out major enhancements to its existing feature set aimed at simplifying NFT creation and strengthening cross-chain access. These improvements are designed to boost user experience, increase asset visibility, and maximize the efficiency of digital asset management through AI.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/245934_0c2aa501b4d088f7_001.jpg

Intelligent tools built for seamless multichain productivity

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/245934_0c2aa501b4d088f7_001full.jpg

The platform’s updated suite includes AI enhancements for metadata generation, smart contract automation, and user-driven design recommendations. Creators now benefit from deeper insight into market trends, predictive tools for performance, and streamlined workflows that reduce the time needed to go from concept to minted NFT.

Multichain performance has also been improved across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Bitcoin, and the newly integrated XRP Ledger. Colle AI users can move NFTs fluidly across these chains while maintaining AI-enhanced control over asset details and ownership. These updates simplify asset management for creators and collectors working across various ecosystems.

With an expanding infrastructure and continually evolving AI toolset, Colle AI is driving the transformation of NFT utility, accessibility, and scalability. By refining the user experience and integrating deeper multichain capabilities, the platform remains at the forefront of AI-Web3 innovation.

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

Social Media
Twitter
Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245934

Related Stories

OFC 2025: Scintil Photonics Showcases LEAF LightTM, World’s First Single-Chip, Multi-Wavelength Laser Source For DWDM Co-Packaged Optics In AI Datacenters 

NSFW AI Chat Launches on JuicyChat.AI with Advanced Personalization in 2025

StarTree Awarded 2025 Confluent Data Flow ISV Partner of the Year – APAC

CentralReach Joins Forces with Roper Technologies to Accelerate Outcomes for Individuals with Autism and IDDs

Wintermar Reports Results For The Full Year Ended 31 December 2024

Atua AI (TUA) Refines Automation Stack to Support Evolving Enterprise Demands

You may have missed

Personalization and Protection: Can We Actually Have Both?

OFC 2025: Scintil Photonics Showcases LEAF LightTM, World’s First Single-Chip, Multi-Wavelength Laser Source For DWDM Co-Packaged Optics In AI Datacenters 

The Hidden Cost Of Convenience — Why 3D Printing Shouldn’t Be Left Only To An Algorithm

Conversational AI for Deeper Human Connections

Understanding Security Challenges of Modern Estate Planning

error: Content is protected !!