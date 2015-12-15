Colle AI (COLLE) Leverages AI to Automate NFT Royalties and Smart Contract Deployments

Advancing Blockchain Efficiency with AI-Optimized NFT Revenue Distribution

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – March 7, 2025) – Colle AI (COLLE) is integrating AI-driven solutions to optimize NFT royalty payments and streamline smart contract deployments. This innovation enhances transparency, efficiency, and security within the digital asset ecosystem.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/243648_c52a3418443018d2_001.jpg

AI-driven innovation enhances NFT trading and cross-chain liquidity on Colle AI.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/243648_c52a3418443018d2_001full.jpg

By leveraging AI automation, Colle AI ensures creators receive instant and accurate royalty distributions across multiple chains without manual intervention. This removes intermediaries, reduces transaction costs, and prevents royalty disputes-making NFT monetization more sustainable.

The platform’s AI-powered smart contract deployment further simplifies NFT launches, enabling creators to deploy secure, customizable contracts with minimal coding knowledge. This advancement increases accessibility for artists, brands, and businesses entering the NFT space while maintaining high-security standards.

Colle AI continues to drive AI innovation in blockchain by providing tools that empower creators and streamline Web3 transactions. With automated NFT royalties and smart contract solutions, the platform strengthens its commitment to making decentralized economies more efficient and creator-friendly.

About Colle AI

Colle AI integrates AI technology into NFT creation and transactions, offering a seamless multichain experience. The platform enhances digital asset efficiency, enabling users to develop, trade, and monetize NFTs with advanced AI-driven tools.

Media Contact

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+1 707-622-6168

media@kajlabs.com

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243648

