CTF Life Title-sponsors: ‘Fencing Plus’ Training Programme by Kai Tak Sports Initiative

HONG KONG, Mar 21, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – “Fencing Plus” Training Programme, title-sponsored by CTF Life and organised by Kai Tak Sports Initiative, aims to identify children aged 6 to 10 with potential in fencing through structured selection and training process. The programme seeks to nurture the next generation of elite fencing athletes, who will represent Team Hong Kong, China, to become future world champions while promoting the culture of “Sports for All” and enhancing professionalism. Applications are now open (starting 18 Mar), with the goal of recruiting 600 promising fencing students.

Two-Year Structured Training Led by Hong Kong Fencing Team Team Manager

The “Fencing Plus” Training Programme (the Programme), organised by Kai Tai Sports Initiative—the community project of Kai Tak Sports Park—and title-sponsored by CTF Life for the first time this year, aims to select students with fencing potential through a scientific approach and provide them with nearly two years of structured training. In the later stages of the Programme, students will have the opportunity to compete against fencers from different countries and regions, honing their skills while embracing the spirit of true sportsmanship and overcoming challenges. Additionally, CTF Life will support selected children from underprivileged families from Kowloon East to participate in the programme.

The Programme will be led by Antonio Lam, Team Manager of Hong Kong Fencing Team, Asian Games Double Bronze Medalist and Olympic Games representative for the Hong Kong Fencing Team, will serve as the Head Coach of the Programme. He will guide a team of professional coaches to provide tailored instructions, analyse the potential of students, and deliver an extensive training framework, inspiring a spirit of sportsmanship in every participant.

First Stage Selection Begins in May: No Fencing Experience Required

The first stage of the Programme, the “Fencing Plus” Training Programme Selection Day, will be held on 4 May, 2025 (Sunday) from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Kai Tak Arena. On that day, children will participate in a full-day interactive test assessing their physical fitness ability, coordination, and reaction assessments. No prior fencing experience is required to participate.

From now until 31 March, 2025, guardians can submit application for their children by registering to become members of CTF Lifeâ€§CIRCLE and donating HK$100 to the “Kai Tai Sports Initiative Foundation”, which will be used to support on community activities. Qualified students will undergo structured training in basic and advanced stages. The programme features exclusive quotas for CTF Lifeâ€§CIRCLE members, while Diamond and Gold members can enjoy priority enrolment and participation, accessing to premium experiences.

Progressive Training to Unlock Potential: Leading “MyFuture Fencers” to Compete Internationally

Selected students will undergo basic and advanced training stages, after which they will have the opportunity to participate in the CTF Life “Fencing Plus” Cup. Outstanding performers will be selected for an 18-month elite training and the chance to get into Hong Kong Under-14 professional fencing training scheme.

– Stage Two: Basic Training, with a commemorative certificate upon meeting the required standard

– Stage Three: Advanced Training, with a commemorative certificate upon meeting the required standard

– Stage Four: CTF Life “Fencing Plus” Cup, with registration fee for selected participants from the programme will be fully sponsored by CTF Life

– Stage Five: Elite Training Programme to nurture future sports stars

Registration Link:

https://lifepillars.ctflife.com.hk/pillars/edutainment

The content and schedule of the above programme are subject to change without prior notice.

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of the Cheng family (“Chow Tai Fook Group” or “the Group”) to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life’s journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.

