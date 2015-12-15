CYREBRO Recognized in Gartner Emerging Tech Report for Detection and Response Startups

RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CYREBRO , the AI-native Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced its recognition as a leading detection and response startup in the Gartner report, Emerging Tech: Techscape for Detection and Response Startups. This acknowledgment highlights CYREBRO’s innovative approach to cybersecurity, leveraging advanced technology and expert analysis to combat evolving cyber threats.

Among the key findings in the report:

Startups are experimenting with generative AI (GenAI) technologies. The use of AI agents/AI security operations center (SOC) analysts and GenAI remediation recommendations has become crucial for staying ahead of evolving threats.

The preemptive cybersecurity approach to detection and response has gained momentum, with startups working across complex threat intelligence, adopting purple team cultures, and improving their strategic industry offerings.

CYREBRO has been identified as a key startup in the preemptive cybersecurity category, which highlights companies with a proactive strategy designed to prevent, disrupt, or deter cyberattacks before they can achieve their goals. CYREBRO’s inclusion validates its commitment to delivering comprehensive future-proof security solutions, providing organizations with a robust defense against diverse risks and cyberattacks.

“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner for our emerging technology in the detection and response space,” said Ori Arbel, CTO of CYREBRO. “The report highlights the growing need for innovative detection and response solutions that can effectively address the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks. CYREBRO is committed to empower its partners and customers with cutting-edge solutions.”

CYREBRO’s platform leverages advanced proprietary technology, including AI and machine learning, to precisely detect and respond to threats. By automating the correlation and prioritization of security events, CYREBRO ensures that businesses can focus on critical threats, minimizing disruption and maintaining operational continuity.

Gartner, Emerging Tech: Techscape for Detection and Response Startups, 19 March 2025. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner members can access the full report here. (For Gartner subscribers only).

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CYREBRO

CYREBRO is an AI-native, end-to-end Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, designed for hands-off or hands-on control through its future-proof SOC platform.

With its advanced Security Data Lake revolutionizing SIEM and SOAR capabilities, CYREBRO includes 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat intelligence, augmented with exceptionally swift incident response and forensic investigations. CYREBRO delivers precision-guided threat detection and response across any tech stack, providing clear, actionable insights to ensure world-class security and compliance.

With comprehensive visibility and expert guidance, CYREBRO empowers over 900 businesses of all sizes to manage threats proactively, enhancing their security posture and delivering full and complete protection.

Contact

CMO

Gil Harel

CYREBRO

media@cyrebro.io