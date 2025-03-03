Dash Social Partners With TikTok to Launch UGC Solution Dash Social is proud to introduce its highly anticipated TikTok User-Generated Content (UGC) solution, a new integration developed in partnership with TikTok to help brands tap into their community in real-time.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dash Social is proud to introduce its highly anticipated TikTok User-Generated Content (UGC) solution, a new integration developed in partnership with TikTok to help brands tap into their community in real-time. As a badged TikTok Marketing Partner, Dash Social continues to expand its full-funnel solution for brands, helping them supercharge their TikTok’s owned, creator and paid content strategies.

For the first time, brands can leverage Dash Social to seamlessly integrate TikTok UGC at every touchpoint. From joining trending conversations to amplifying top-performing content or uncovering rising creators, Dash Social simplifies discovery, analysis and amplification, empowering brands to maximize UGC impact and forge deeper connections with their audience.

“The rise of TikTok has redefined brand engagement, making UGC and creator content more influential than ever — but brands need smarter ways to capitalize on this shift,” said Thomas Rankin, Co-Founder and CEO, Dash Social. “By integrating UGC discovery directly into creator workflows, marketing teams can identify highly engaged users and unlock the full ROI of their community. This streamlined approach optimizes partnerships and enables a comprehensive view of performance, ensuring brands fully capture and assess their impact.”

Early results from the solution’s testing phases demonstrate the undeniable impact of integrating TikTok UGC into marketing strategies. Brands leveraging Dash Social’s TikTok UGC solution saw a 54% increase in video views, an 80% surge in shares, and a 45% boost in likes on the platform during the testing period.

“At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands to create engaging content that resonates with their communities,” said Melissa Yang, Global Head of Marketing Partnerships, TikTok. “Our Content and Community Management partners continue to provide marketers with powerful tools to streamline content creation, optimize engagement, and gain deeper insights. With enhanced capabilities in trend discovery, audience interaction, creator collaboration, and performance analysis, these partners help brands develop impactful content strategies and drive meaningful connections with their communities.”

Key features of the TikTok UGC Solution include:

Effortless UGC Discovery – Easily find and manage high-performing content to inspire new Spark Ad campaigns and drive impactful results.

– Easily find and manage high-performing content to inspire new Spark Ad campaigns and drive impactful results. Creator Identification – Uncover engaged creators within your community and turn them into strategic brand partners.

– Uncover engaged creators within your community and turn them into strategic brand partners. Strategic Content Insights – Gain high-level analytics on audience conversations to refine content strategy and optimize future campaigns.

– Gain high-level analytics on audience conversations to refine content strategy and optimize future campaigns. Identify Emerging Trends – Gain valuable insights into trending hashtags to inform content strategy and improve visibility.

For more information on Dash Social’s UGC solution, visit www.dashsocial.com.

About Dash Social

Dash Social is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Social enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business results. To discover how Dash Social empowers brands to outsmart social, visit dashsocial.com.

Contact

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashsocial.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49472dd3-5366-4f08-9be4-8c75df3f4755