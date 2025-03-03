David Epperson Joins Keeper Security’s Federal Advisory Board to Strengthen Cybersecurity Solutions for Government Agencies

Epperson will provide strategic guidance to support Keeper’s mission of strengthening federal cybersecurity through its FedRAMP Authorized platform

CHICAGO, IL – February 27, 2025 – Keeper Security, the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, is proud to announce that David Epperson has joined its Federal Advisory Board. With nearly four decades of experience in military and federal service, including key roles at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the White House, Epperson will provide strategic guidance on advancing Keeper’s security solutions for federal agencies.

Epperson brings extensive experience in cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and national security to Keeper’s board. As the first Chief Information Officer (CIO) of CISA, he established the agency’s inaugural Senior Executive Service (SES) Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) position, leading efforts to fortify the nation’s cybersecurity defenses. He also played a pivotal role in shaping the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity strategies and has managed budgets nearing $1 billion to secure critical infrastructure.

“Cybersecurity is a mission-critical priority for federal agencies and Keeper’s FedRAMP Authorized solutions are essential for protecting sensitive government data,” said Epperson. “I look forward to supporting Keeper in its mission to enhance zero-trust security across the public sector.”

Keeper provides best-in-class Privileged Access Management (PAM), password management and secrets management solutions to federal agencies and private sector organizations, ensuring compliance with FedRAMP, NIST and other stringent security frameworks. As agencies face evolving cyber threats, Keeper’s zero-trust architecture and zero-knowledge encryption deliver robust protection against credential-based attacks.

“We are honored to welcome David to Keeper’s Federal Advisory Board,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “His leadership in federal cybersecurity, policy development and operational execution will be invaluable as we continue to support government agencies in securing their most critical resources.”

In addition to his extensive public sector service, Epperson is the founder and chairman of the Senior Advisory Board for the PROPEL Science Foundation, which fosters STEM education opportunities for underserved youth. He is also a U.S. Army veteran with a lifelong commitment to mentoring future cybersecurity leaders.

