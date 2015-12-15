Delaware Park Converts from VizExplorer to Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of cutting-edge casino management solutions, is thrilled to announce that Delaware Park has selected the QCI Enterprise Platform to elevate its data-driven operations. The strategic decision to transition from VizExplorer to QCI’s innovative platform highlights Delaware Park’s commitment to providing an enhanced guest experience through superior analytics and real-time operational insights.

Delaware Park, a prominent gaming destination in Delaware, is well-known for offering its guests exceptional service. By adopting the QCI Enterprise Platform, Delaware Park will now leverage advanced marketing and data analytics to optimize their performance and guest satisfaction.

Terry Glebocki, President & General Manager of Delaware Park, shared her thoughts on the transition: Delaware Park Casino is excited to partner with QCI. “The real-time insights and innovative analytics provided by QCI will enable us to make data-driven decisions that will enhance the overall experience for our customers and improve our internal processes.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, expressed his excitement about the partnership:

“We are honored to welcome Delaware Park to the expanding network of gaming properties utilizing the QCI Enterprise Platform. By choosing QCI, Delaware Park demonstrates a strong commitment to innovation, and we look forward to supporting their efforts to streamline operations and drive revenue.”

Melissa Chiaurro, President of VizExplorer, also commented on the collaboration:

“The Viz team is excited to begin transitioning our clients to the QCI Platform. This move will not only enhance their analytical capabilities but also offer a more user-friendly experience and deeper insights into player behaviors. We are committed to making the migration process as smooth as possible and are eager to see the innovative opportunities that QCI will unlock for our partners.”

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

