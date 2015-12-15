DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Closing of Private Placement Financing

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 7, 2025) – DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (“DGTL” or the “Company”) reports the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) resulting in the issuance of 5,544,344 common shares (each a “Share”) at a price of $.045 per share.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a mandatory trading restriction period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Gross proceeds will be dedicated to working capital. No one specific use of proceeds will represent 10% or more of the proceeds nor will any proceeds be used for investor relations activities.

The Company also reports a related party participation in the Offering with 1,388,889 common shares being acquired by CEO and Chairman John Belfontaine. The Company notes a reliance on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the related party transaction does not exceed more than the 25% of the Company’s total market capitalization. For more information contact:

