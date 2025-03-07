Dynabook Unveils Premium Copilot+PC Laptop with Alloy Chassis Weighing Under 1kg

With a durable MIL-SPEC alloy chassis and user-serviceable battery, the 14-inch Portégé Z40L-N with Copilot+ fosters AI-boosted productivity and fortifies data with powerful and convenient security

IRVINE, Calif. – March 7, 2025 – Dynabook Americas, Inc. the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today unveiled the Portégé Z40L-N, an ultra-lightweight Copilot+PC business laptop built to maximize productivity, security, and mobility. Weighing under 1kg1, the Z40L-N integrates the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) with four-times more powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU)2 for AI acceleration, Wi-Fi 7, Intel® Arc™ Graphics, and vibrant 14-inch 16:10 display all within a highly durable MIL-SPEC magnesium alloy chassis.

As a Copilot+PC laptop, the Portégé Z40L-N empowers business professionals with a suite of AI-enhanced features designed to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and improve efficiency.

Live Captions automatically transcribes audio into text on the screen in real-time, allowing users to read captions for any audio playing on their computer.

Dynabook's exclusive Gesture Control enables touch-free navigation, allowing professionals to switch slides, control media, and navigate presentations with simple hand gestures.

enables touch-free navigation, allowing professionals to switch slides, control media, and navigate presentations with simple hand gestures. Windows Studio Effects uses AI to automatically enhance video calls with background blur, auto-lighting adjustments, and eye contact correction—ensuring a professional onscreen presence in any environment.

Human Presence Detection features use AI to automatically lock the screen when the user steps away and wake upon return and Peek Alert provides alerts when prying eyes are detected. By leveraging on-device AI acceleration, these features enable business users to work more effectively, reduce distractions, and maximize productivity in a rapidly evolving digital workplace.

“Businesses today demand smarter, more efficient computing solutions that keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital workplace. The Portégé Z40L-N represents a new era of AI-powered business laptops—one that not only enhances productivity but also redefines how professionals interact with technology,” said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc.

AI-Optimized Performance for Business

At the heart of the Portégé Z40L-N is Intel’s Core Ultra processor (Series 2), equipped with a powerful new NPU that accelerates AI workloads directly on device, ensuring faster processing, enhanced efficiency, and better security. With Intel® Arc™ Graphics, the laptop delivers smooth visuals and AI-powered performance enhancements, making it ideal for data analysis, video conferencing, and content creation.

The AI-enhanced power management system dynamically adjusts battery consumption based on applications used, allowing for hours of unplugged video conferencing and all-day productivity. A self-replaceable battery extends the laptop’s lifespan, reducing IT costs and downtime for businesses.

“By harnessing numerous productivity- and performance-focused applications for edge AI in our latest systems, Dynabook is empowering organizations with unparalleled intelligence, security, and mobility. We’re dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to ensure our customers stay ahead in an increasingly intelligent world,” Robbins continued.

Built for Business Mobility

Designed for professionals who require durability without compromise, the Portégé Z40L-N is housed in a magnesium alloy chassis that meets MIL-STD-810H standards, ensuring resilience against drops, shocks, and extreme conditions. Despite its thin and ultra-light form factor, the laptop delivers full-size connectivity, including USB-C/Thunderbolt™ 4, HDMI, and USB-A ports, eliminating the need for adapters for maximum convenience.

Smarter, More Secure Workflows

As a Microsoft Secured-core PC, the Portégé Z40L-N prioritizes enterprise-grade security with chipto-cloud protection, safeguarding sensitive data while enhancing user convenience. Designed to proactively defend against security threats, the device features Peek Alert, which detects unauthorized onlookers and allows users to instantly block the screen with a simple hotkey. Presence Detection automatically locks the laptop when the user steps away and wakes it upon return, reducing security risks while maintaining seamless accessibility. Adaptive Dimming helps optimize power efficiency by detecting when a user looks away, intelligently adjusting the display to conserve battery without disrupting workflow. Additional AI-driven features like Lock on Leave and Wake on Approach enhance security by ensuring the device remains protected when unattended, while Windows Hello fingerprint and face authentication provides a fast, password-free login experience, further streamlining secure access for business professionals.

Industry-Leading Service and Support

The Portégé Z40L-N is backed by Dynabook’s 3-year warranty for EZ-Buy models and 4-year warranty for Built-to-Order models. Dynabook’s industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty with Onsite3 support is also available as optional coverage to minimize downtime in the event of a system issue. With comprehensive warranty coverage and access to a vast service and support network, Dynabook helps businesses minimize reduce IT costs and ensure uninterrupted productivity.

Preconfigured EZ Buy models of the new Portégé Z40L-N start at $1,699 and is available immediately from authorized Dynabook partners. The Portégé Z40L-N can also be custom-ordered to fit the needs of any business. To order or learn more about Dynabook, visit us.dynabook.com.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industryleading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected. Based on Intel Core 7 Processor (Series 2) 268V which is capable of 118 TOPS over the total platform +Care Service Warranty with On-Site. Dynabook’s standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit https://support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.