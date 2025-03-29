Dynasty’s Profit Attributable to Owners of The Company Increases by 57%

Financial Highlights (Audited)

(HKD Thousand) Year ended 31 December 2024 2023 Change Revenue 271,372 262,801 +3% Gross Profit 104,720 90,666 +16% Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company 33,440 21,338 +57% Gross Profit Margin 39% 34% +5 p.p. Basic Earnings per Share (HK cents) 2.37 1.62 +0.75

HONG KONG, Mar 29, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (“Dynasty” or “the Group”) (Stock Code: 00828), a premier grape winemaker in China, today announced its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024 (“the Year”).

In 2024, due to the improvement of sales benefited from the gradual economic recovery and continuous innovation in product and consumption scenarios of the Group, the revenue of the Group increased by 3% year-on-year to HK$271 million. And due to other gains arising from emoluments of certain former directors waived of approximately HK$12.2 million, the Group’s profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 57% year-on-year to HK$33.4 million. Earnings per share of the Company (the “Share”) was HK2.37 cents per Share. The Board recommends resumption of dividend distribution and a final dividend of HK 0.35 cents per share for the year 2024.

Sales of white wine products grew well over the year and served as the Group’s primary revenue contributor. Sales of red and white wines products accounted for approximately 41% and 56% for the year (2023: red and white wines: approximately 52% and 44%). The gross margin of red wine products and white wine products in 2024 were 37% and 41% respectively (2023: 32% and 38% respectively). The overall gross profit margin increased to 39% in 2024 (2023: 34%), mainly due to control in production costs and reduction in certain reimbursement of market expenses under sales arrangement during the year.

The Group completed the development of the first phase of Tianxia Winery and its ancillary premises, located in the Pigeon Hill Wine Cultural Tourism Town in Qingtongxia City, Ningxia, in the third quarter of the year. The winery is situated nearby Eastern foothill of Helan mountain, Ningxia, which is one of the key quality grape producing regions in the PRC. It integrates pressing, fermentation, processing, testing and research and development as a whole, with an annual production and processing capacity of 5,000 tonnes. Pressing, fermentation, processing facilities had a pre-run in the third quarter of the year. The winery will become a new long-term and stable economic growth point of the Group and help the regional presence and layout of Dynasty wines, as well as aligning with the overall planning and industry planning for the development of China’s wine industry.

During the year, the Group approved the set up of two joint venture companies, which have been established in February 2025, for the manufacturing and sales of yellow wine and Chenpi wine in Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC and trading of sauce-flavour baijiu products nationwide respectively. For the yellow wine project, construction of a manufacturing plant with a tank capacity of 3,000 tonnes of yellow wine and special yellow wine – Chenpi wine in Jiangsu will be kick-started by the joint venture company in the first half of 2025. The plan starts with special yellow wine – Dongtai Chenpi Wine with a goal to effectively expand product categories, seize development opportunities in the Chinese yellow wine industry, and achieve a major strategic move towards high-quality development of the wine industry. For the sauce-flavour baijiu segment, Dynasty Group’s strategic involvement in this field is an attempt to break through the current wine category innovation. By integrating upstream and downstream related parties to jointly establish a new company, we construct a business model of benefit sharing, risk sharing, continuous cooperation and innovation mechanism. Dynasty sauce-flavour baijiu products, namely ‘Han’, ‘Tang ’, ’Song ’ and ‘Ming ’ are newly launched to the market, satisfying the needs of customer groups with different spending habits and contributing to the Group’s business. In the future, the continuous development and expansion of the sauce-flavour baijiu industry and the enduring improvement of the level of customer groups will inevitably and effectively drive the increase in the sales scale of Dynasty wine and related products, thereby enhancing our industry influence and brand awareness.

The Group has been actively pursuing innovation, embracing the “5+4+N” product strategy, with “N” standing for developing various customised products and continuously creating new products to meet the diverse needs of different Chinese consumer groups. During the year, the Group launched a new high-end product, i.e.

Dynasty Chinese Zodiac Commemorative Dry Red Wine for the Jia Chen Year of Dragon, integrating the high quality wine with the Chinese zodiac culture and the leading rise of Chinese-style fashionable products. In addition, based on its existing high-quality products, the Group continues to introduce new products and promote product upgrades. It launched a new product, Inherit Series “Passing on the Glory, Continuing the Brilliant Heritage”, at the 110th China Food & Drinks Fair in March 2024, as well as other new products launched in the year such as Long Yun Series, Cabernet Reserve, etc., to further improve its product matrix and provide consumers with diverse consumption choices. With leading and well-proven technologies it prides, the Group carried out comprehensive upgrade of its production techniques, packaging design, etc. With China chic on the rise, the new upgraded design is set to resonate with Chinese consumers who are proud of their culture, help strengthen awareness of the Dynasty brand and attract mainstream consumers fancying China-made products and China chic.

In addition to enriching the product matrix, the Group has been accelerating the innovation of consumption scenarios and enhancing and strengthening the wine cultural experience. In June and July 2024, Dynasty Starry Wine Bars were officially opened in Tianjin, the base of Dynasty. Starry Wine Bar is a pop-up offline bar meticulously designed by Dynasty to innovate the product experience, meet the diversified needs of consumers, and create new consumption scenarios in the country. It is committed to making consumers feel the warmth of the brand and recognise the value of the brand, thereby attracting more consumers through innovation. During the year, the Group continued to develop the “Dynasty Tavern” through online channels, creating a series of product promotion articles on the WeChat official account of Dynasty Wines, and promoting Dynasty’s major mainstream products using new media formats. In addition, it integrated the night market environment to expand various wine drinking scenarios and promote Dynasty’s younger products.

Regarding online sales, the e-commerce team of the Group comprehensively operates online stores itself on the traditional ecommerce platforms, such as JD.com , Tmall and Pinduoduo for product sales, as well as comprehensive innovation on its brand, product categories, and business systems, procedures and models via interest-based e-commerce platforms, including Rednote , Kuai and TikTok during the year. The Group continues investing resources in a timely manner for improvement of the online sales channels and optimisation of online stores interface so as to capture the change of customer consumption behaviour in the PRC. During the year, the Group kept promoting the exclusive products series for e-commerce platforms through channels such as live streaming or broadcasting, in addition to mere presence on mainstream traditional e-commerce platforms which kept growing. Efforts have been made by the Group to consolidate the existing channels and improve their effectiveness as well as the profitability on its interest-based e-commerce coverage. Thus, the e-commerce sales consolidated with a certain decrease during the year, but a prominent improvement has been made with an overall profit achieved when compared with last year. The Group believes that the online platforms not only serve as business-to-customer trading platforms between the Group and the consumers, but also additional marketing and promotion channels for the brand, which can enhance the overall business potential of the Group.

Mr. Wan Shoupeng, Chairman of Dynasty, concluded, “Looking ahead to 2025, the Group will continue to focus on market and consumer demand, reinvent consumption scenarios and promote product quality. At the same time, the Group will continue to innovate marketing strategies to stimulate brand vitality, further expand the market share of Dynasty’s products, strengthen Dynasty’s brand image as a representative of domestic wines. The Group will further strengthen presence in Ningxia and Xinjiang to secure the supply of quality grapes and grape juice. Following the completion of Tianxia Winery (Phase I) in Ningxia, related new quality wines brewed from locally sourced premier grapes and grape juice will be launched, heeding different market and consumer demands. In addition to our commitment to core wine business in the PRC, the Group will further develop new alcoholic beverages segments such as sauce-flavour baijiu, yellow wine and special yellow wine – Chenpi wine, through the newly set up joint venture companies in 2025, so as to diversify the sources of revenue. In view of the continual resumption of economic growth and consumption in the PRC, the Board currently remains cautiously optimistic on the business in 2025. The Group will continue to proactively develop new marketing prospects through innovation in products categories and consumption scenarios, and cross-industry co-operations in order to boost sales volume, which is in line with the country’s effort to promote domestic consumption and release the consumption growth potential.”

About Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 00828 on 26 January 2005. Founded in 1980, Dynasty is the premier grape winemaker in China. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of grape wine products under its reputable “Dynasty” brand. Dynasty is the first Sino-foreign joint venture wine company in China with Tianjin Food Group Limited and the French grape wine giant, Remy Cointreau, as its current major shareholders. The Group produces and sells more than 100 grape wine product series, and introduces imported wine products, providing high-quality and value-for-money grape wines to the full range of consumer groups in China.

