Entertainment Expo makes grand return

HONG KONG, Mar 10, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – This year’s Entertainment Expo Hong Kong 2025 makes a grand return and is set to be the biggest yet injecting fresh vitality into Hong Kong’s entertainment sector and heralding in a new vision. Taking place from 16 March to 27 April, this year’s Expo encompasses nine signature events, fostering cross-regional collaboration and digital transformation opportunities, further cementing Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s entertainment hub.

Entertainment Expo 2025 is organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) with sponsorship from the HKSAR’s Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), Film Development Fund, and the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and is part of Arts March Hong Kong. The launch ceremony will take place on 17 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), with Leon Lai continuing in his role as Hong Kong Entertainment Ambassador and carrying forward his mission of promoting Hong Kong’s film and entertainment culture.

A new addition to this year’s line-up, the Hong Kong Film Music Fiesta joins forces with established events including the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market, EntertainmentPulse, Hong Kong International Film Festival, Hong Kong Film Awards, Asian Film Awards, Digital Entertainment Summit, Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum, and the Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music), presenting captivating entertainment content

Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART)

The 29th FILMART, Asia’s leading entertainment content marketplace organised by the HKTDC, will run from 17 to 20 March at the HKCEC and brings together more than 750 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions, and features more than 30 regional pavilions. This year, Australia, Cambodia, France, India, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam will host new pavilions while emerging markets including Czech Republic and Kazakhstan, join for the first time, further enhancing the event’s cultural diversity.

FILMART introduces several groundbreaking initiatives this year, headlined by Producers Connect – a collaborative effort between the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, CCIDA, Hong Kong Film Development Council, and the HKTDC, funded by Film Development Fund. This focused programme features a series of events including a panel discussion, fireside chats, workshops and business matching activities, forging valuable networks for emerging and renowned producers from Hong Kong and around the world, to steer more co-productions, while supporting up-and-coming talents.

In response to the global digital transformation sweeping across the film and TV production world, the HKTDC will launch the AI Hub pilot programme in collaboration with the Association of Motion Picture Post Production Professionals and the Movie Producers and Distributors Association of Hong Kong. Comprising an exhibition zone, conference panel and forums, AI Hub promotes AI usage across the filmmaking process, with the exhibition zone spotlighting AI solutions from the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (HKAPA) School of Film and Television, Lenovo and Sony, and more. Distinguished industry leaders and AI pioneers will also gather at the conference and forums to share their knowledge and expertise in harnessing AI’s game-changing potential.

While the physical exhibition spans four days, the FILMART Online IP Catalogue will operate from now until 27 April, helping exhibitors and buyers to continue their discussion for project collaborations before and after the fair.

EntertainmentPulse

The four-day conference, EntertainmentPulse assembles global entertainment industry leaders to discuss the outlook and development of the Asian markets. Key topics include Asian animations, ASEAN market and video streaming. While the world recognized producers will take a deep dive into risk management in cross-border co-productions on the second day, the panel of “Gearing Up for the AI Opportunities” is the highlight for day two, featuring Yu Zhixin, producer of Ne Zha 2 from Hong Li Animation Studios, who will share insights on leveraging AI to achieve international acclaim.

Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF)

From 10 to 21 April, the 49th HKIFF presents the theme “Dialogue – Conversation of Film” with acclaimed actress Angela Yuen serving as festival ambassador. Celebrated screen icon Louis Koo takes centre stage as Filmmaker in Focus, with a curated retrospective of ten seminal works highlighting his enduring impact on Hong Kong cinema.

A distinguished highlight features Catalonian virtuoso Albert Serra‘s masterclass, where the contemporary auteur will present his latest documentary Afternoons of Solitude and share insights into his signature long-take aesthetic. The highly acclaimed Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen will also be featured, presenting his latest film, Silent Trilogy, while sharing his film philosophy and artistic vision with the audience in Hong Kong. Additionally, more highlighted filmmakers from France, Switzerland, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and Taiwan are set to come, offering a variety of exciting programs.

Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA)

The 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards ceremony will take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on 27 April. This year’s awards demonstrate unprecedented industry solidarity, with first-round voting participation reaching a three-year high of 64.84%. Reflecting the industry’s continuing professional development, the HKFA Association has grown from 14 to 17 member organisations, including the Hong Kong Film Assistant Directors’ Association, Hong Kong Association for Pictures and Sound Production, and Hong Kong Visual Effects Association.

This year’s nominations showcase Hong Kong cinema’s diverse creative prowess The Last Dance, Hong Kong’s highest-grossing Chinese-language film to date, leads with 18 nominations, followed closely by Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In with 14 nominations.

Asian Film Awards (AFA)

The 18th Asian Film Awards will take place at the Xiqu Centre on 16 March and feature 30 outstanding films from 25 countries and regions competing across 16 categories and legendary international action star and director Sammo Hung chairs this year’s jury. Korean film Exhuma dominates with 11 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director followed by Hong Kong’s action epic Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In follows with nine nominations. Japanese director Daihachi Yoshida’s black-and-white film Teki Cometh and Indian director Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light each received six nominations. Hong Kong films Papa and The Last Dance garnered three nominations each, with Sean Lau and Michael Hui competing for Best Actor, Maggie Li Lin Lin received her first Best Supporting Actress nomination for All Shall Be Well.

In February, Japanese all-round artist Koki, was as the recipient of this year’s special Rising Star Award and will personally accept the honour in Hong Kong.

Digital Entertainment Summit

The 14th Digital Entertainment Summit, themed “Unlock Opportunities of the Dynamic Animation Market and Productions in Asia”, organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council, co-organised by Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association and Hong Kong International Film Festival Society, will convene at the FILMART on 19 March and brings together Asia’s foremost animation visionaries and industry leaders. In an era where AI and breakthrough technologies are revolutionising creative expression, distinguished industry pioneers from across the region will explore the integration of advanced technologies to elevate production capabilities and examine Asian animation’s strategic positioning in the global marketplace.

Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF)

Since becoming an integral part of the HKIFF Industry Project Market last year, HAF has expanded significantly. This year’s edition received nearly 400 submissions from 45 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Korea, Thailand, and Turkey, with 48 projects selected. The prestigious lineup includes projects produced by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Stanley Kwan, Lee Sinje, with a cast of veteran actors and rising stars from Lee Kang-Sheng to Kadowaki Mugi, Fan Bingbing, Jennifer Yu, Jack Tan, and Qu Chuxiao and spans action, sci-fi, fantasy, suspense, horror, and disaster genres. A new independent section dedicated to animated feature films at various production stages is a new addition and is designed to foster animation development across Asia. The three-day forum will run concurrently with FILMART from 17-19 March at the HKCEC, will facilitate business matching and networking opportunities to drive Asian film industry development.

Hong Kong Film Music Fiesta

The annual Hong Kong Film Music Fiesta organised by the Hong Kong Film Composers’ Association, promoting Hong Kong’s film music to the global industry and public appreciation through the live performance. Themed “Echoes of Order and Chaos” and staged at the HKCEC on 18 March, the concert will be led by music directors Tomy Wai and Julian Chan, reinterpreting the dynamics of Hong Kong’s crime films, paying tribute to distinguished filmmakers and composers including Benny Chan, Teddy Robin, and Kawai Kenji, and showcasing the unique charm of Hong Kong film music.

Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music)

The 12th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Awards Ceremony will take place on 20 March at Theatre 2, HKCEC. The initiative empowers 22 emerging teams and 10 established production houses with grants ranging from HK$130,000 to HK$240,000. Participating filmmakers benefit from comprehensive mentorship in screenwriting, directing, and other facets of production. The scheme recognises excellence through accolades including the prestigious “Best Microfilm Production” award, with distinguished works gaining potential nominations for international festivals, further elevating Hong Kong’s creative talents on the global stage.

