From Experiment to Execution: WSO2 Brings AI into the Heart of Modern Software Development

Austin, TX and Barcelona, Spain, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are disrupting business models and opening opportunities to drive cost-efficiencies and new revenue streams. However, few AI proof-of-concept projects actually make it to production because current software platforms lack the abstractions and building blocks to include AI components in production-grade applications in a way that is easy and scalable. Today, WSO2 is closing this gap with the next generation of its industry-leading, open-source platform, which has been reinvented for the AI era.

AI is now a first-class concept across the entire spectrum of products that comprise the WSO2 software stack—enabling enterprises to easily create (code), integrate, manage and secure intelligent digital products and services. The newest WSO2 product offerings are generally available, and their AI-native capabilities are being demonstrated at WSO2Con 2025, which runs March 18-20, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

Taking a Comprehensive Long-View to AI

WSO2’s AI-native platform is the result of the long-term strategy that WSO2 product and research teams have built around generative AI (GenAI) and the agentic economy. It builds on WSO2’s breadth of functionality and experience to cover an AI application’s entire lifecycle, from coding through delivery, monitoring and observability.

The platform brings together low-code and pro-code programming for building AI agents, applications that leverage Gen AI and AI agent capabilities, and a novel programming approach that combines natural language and code. Additionally, the open WSO2 platform integrates out-of-the-box with AI ecosystem libraries, agent frameworks, knowledge bases, and GenAI APIs. Together, the capabilities allow enterprises to build resilient, scalable, secured and observable AI APIs, applications and agents while leveraging WSO2’s GenAI productivity support to reduce both costs and time to market.

Enterprises can also onboard AI agents built on their framework of choice and apply WSO2’s quality of service capabilities—including security, governance or monitoring. Moreover, the open, highly extensible WSO2 platform is designed to evolve with AI technology developments, providing enterprises with a future-proof platform for their intelligent digital experiences.

“AI is fundamentally changing the applications that enterprises are building, as well as how they are building them,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “WSO2 is on a transformational journey across the company to help our customers use AI to boost their own productivity and deliver great digital experiences. As part of this journey, we are building on our commitment to open-source software, a key enabler of AI adoption. We’re also investing in our team, and we are excited to have AI expert Rania Khalaf join WSO2 as Chief AI Officer to spearhead our company-wide strategy and roadmap for delivering on the promise of the AI era.”

Supporting AI Across the Software Development Lifecycle

“The modern application is AI native. The current software development lifecycle (SDLC) and software application stack are not,” said Rania Khalaf WSO2 chief AI officer. “What is happening is a fundamental co-evolution of both—at every level and stage—as generative AI boosts developer productivity and pushes multi-modal understanding and synthesis deep into the development stack. WSO2 is positioned at the center of this shift with an open-source platform that, for the first time, brings AI-native capabilities to functions across the SDLC.”

Today, product offerings across the WSO2 platform bring together the AI-native capabilities enterprises need to easily code, integrate, manage and secure intelligent digital products and services.

Code: WSO2 supports a new AI-native “natural programming” approach via its Ballerina specialized integration language. WSO2 also provides the ability to create AI agents and AI APIs, as well as build retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and other AI-driven applications using capabilities from the Choreo internal developer platform as a service (IDPaaS), WSO2 Integration Manager and Devant integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and WSO2 API Manager and Bijira API management software as a service (SaaS). Additionally, these products feature a range of AI-powered tools to support developer productivity.

Integrate: WSO2 enables developers to use AI to create intelligent integrations, supported by extensive connectivity to large language models (LLMs), vector databases, AI agents, APIs and systems using WSO2 Integration Manager and the Devant IpaaS. Meanwhile the AI Gateway employed by WSO2 API Manager and Bijira API management SaaS provides visibility and control over third-party APIs for AI services and LLMs along with multi-model backend support for seamless, dynamic routing of AI API requests between OpenAI, Microsoft Azure OpenAI, and Mistral models.

Manage: WSO2 empowers development teams to manage AI APIs, AI agents, and AI integrations using Choreo, WSO2 API Manager, WSO2 Integration Manager, Bijira and Devant. WSO2’s API management products also add AI-driven governance to automatically ensure API compliance with organizational policies and industry standards. Additionally, the Choreo IDPaaS delivers new AI-driven capabilities to help teams identify spending patterns, detect anomalies, and recommend cost-saving actions, enabling organizations to proactively manage cloud costs and improve financial efficiency.

Secure: AI agents are first-class citizens in WSO2 identity and access management (IAM) products—securing access to agents and controlling what agents can access, as well as enabling the delegation of access from human users to the agents that are helping them get work done. The products include WSO2 Identity Manager, WSO2 Private Identity Cloud, and the Asgardeo identity as a service (IDaaS). At the same time, all WSO2 cloud offerings, including Choreo, Asgardeo, Devant and Bijira provide robust zero-trust security.

For More Information

To learn more about WSO2’s AI-native capabilities, visit the WSO2 AI page and reference the press announcements synchronized with WSO2Con 2025 for WSO2’s Choreo , API Management , Integration , and IAM business units.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) to thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries. WSO2’s products and platforms—including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo—empower organizations to leverage the full potential of artificial intelligence and APIs for securely delivering the next generation of AI-enabled digital services and applications. Our open-source, AI-driven, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in and enables rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has over 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with nearly USD100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

