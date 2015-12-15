GTreasury Pioneers a New Era for CFOs with Adaptable Treasury Solutions

Empowering CFOs and treasurers with “The Clarity to Act” through a comprehensive set of interoperable industry-leading solutions that are rapidly deployable and easily scalable

CHICAGO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTreasury, the pioneer and global leader in Digital Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced its uniquely adaptable approach to treasury management software, leading a new era in treasury and finance operations. GTreasury’s vision is to empower CFOs and treasurers to adapt, evolve, and conquer both today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities with solutions that can be used both independently and in concert through shared data and workflows.

In an increasingly volatile market, achieving strategic financial advantages requires more than just connecting disparate financial data or optimizing individual outcomes—it demands true clarity and decisive action. Yet CFOs and Treasurers often face a daunting choice between costly, monolithic systems that take months or years to implement or limited point solutions that constrain future growth.

“We’ve heard from countless CFOs about their desire for a balance of best-of-breed solutions and the scalability of a single platform. Many felt trapped in a binary choice between a large, rigid system or deploying multiple fragmented point solutions. What they truly want is an adaptable solution platform that grows with their business,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, Chief Executive Officer, GTreasury. “We have revolutionized the way we build and deliver solutions to provide immediate value with long-term scalability, empowering organizations to move quickly while building for the future.”

Because each organization faces unique treasury and finance complexities, GTreasury supports every stage of treasury maturity—from cash visibility and forecasting to risk, debt, investments, payments, and netting. Through comprehensive bank and ERP connectivity and agent-driven data insights, GTreasury creates an orchestrated data environment that enables select solution implementations to go live as soon as 90 days, not months or years. Organizations can start with the solutions they need today and seamlessly adapt as their needs evolve.

“Businesses today need solutions that deliver both immediate impact and flexibility to support future growth—without compromise,” said Jason Baldree, Chief Customer Officer, GTreasury. “Our adaptable platform connects to any bank, any ERP, anytime and provides interoperable workflows—ensuring customers can realize immediate value while maintaining the flexibility to grow with their business.”

Serving more than 1,000 customers across 30+ industries and 160+ countries, GTreasury combines industry-leading technology with deep treasury expertise to deliver The Clarity to Act. To learn more about GTreasury’s adaptable treasury solutions, visit https://gtreasury.com/

About GTreasury

GTreasury provides CFOs and Treasurers with The Clarity to Act on strategic financial decisions with the world’s most adaptable treasury platform, empowering them to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. Our industry leading solutions are purposefully designed to support every stage of treasury complexity, from Cash Visibility and Forecasting to Payments, Risk, Debt, and Investments. With GTreasury, financial leaders gain comprehensive connectivity across all banks and ERPs to build an orchestrated data environment, enabling rapid value realization with implementations up and running in weeks. Plus, our unmatched industry expertise ensures clients’ continued success through dedicated guidance and top-tier support. Trusted by over 1,000 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (Dublin and London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

