HER Courage Leaders Summit 2025: Expanding Women’s Leadership Across ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Mar 17, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – A movement that began as a spark of inspiration now returns as a beacon of empowerment. The HER Courage Leaders Summit 2025 is set to take place on 5 April 2025, at NTUC One Marina Boulevard, Singapore, bringing together trailblazers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers dedicated to advancing women’s leadership across ASEAN.

Organised by Class Living, a women-led and social impact-driven enterprise passionate about empowering women in self-development and entrepreneurship, the summit is more than an event — it is a call to action. This year, with strengthened partnerships in Singapore, Vietnam, and Brunei, the summit amplifies opportunities for women leaders through cross-border networking, mentorship, and business expansion.

One of the most inspiring additions this year is the student video project, where young voices will share their perspectives on leadership, offering a glimpse into the aspirations and challenges that shape the next generation of women leaders in ASEAN.

Inspiring Change – HER Courage Leaders Summit 2025

With the theme “Inspiring Courage,” this year’s summit will feature dynamic panel discussions, strategic networking opportunities, and engaging conversations with industry leaders and advocates of female empowerment. The day will culminate in the highly anticipated HER Courage Awards & Celebration Dinner, commemorating Women of Courage Asia’s 6th anniversary and honouring women who have shown exceptional resilience and leadership.

More than just an awards ceremony, the evening will serve as a tribute to unsung heroines — women whose stories of strength and perseverance often go unnoticed. It is a night to celebrate courage, break barriers, and inspire others to step boldly into their leadership journeys.

“HER Courage Leaders Summit is not just a conference; it is a movement. It is a catalyst for awakening the courage of women and igniting their power of influential leadership for transformative impact,” said Lilian Ong, Founder of Class Living, Women of Courage Asia, and HER Courage Biz Network, Country President of ABWCI Singapore, as she shared her vision for the future of women’s empowerment.

The summit’s reach also extends beyond Singapore’s borders. The Transform With Courage Conference will make its debut in Brunei in 2025, with plans to expand into the Philippines by 2026. These initiatives serve as stepping stones for women to build meaningful networks and thrive as leaders in their communities without the restrictions of borders.

Advancement in Women’s Leadership Through Strategic Partnership

This year, Class Living partners with NTUC U Women & Family, having Ms Yeo Wan Ling – Assistant Secretary-General and Director of U SME and U Women & Family at NTUC, Executive Secretary of the National Transport Workers’ Union, and Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC – as the Guest of Honour, to strengthen mentorship and career advancement programmes, reinforcing the summit’s commitment to fostering long-term impact. These initiatives aim to build self-leadership confidence and career pathways for women at all stages of their professional journeys and includes NTUC’s International Women’s Day celebrations—To-Gather: Power of Women – Bright, Brave and Bold—which features a symbolic fun walk and SHE Supports Friendship Circles session.

The need for structured mentorship and leadership programs remains urgent in ASEAN, where women still face barriers to career growth. Vietnamese entrepreneur Nhi Le is a testament to the impact of such programs—once a mentee, she now serves as a mentor, proving that empowered women uplift entire communities.

Partnering with Extraordinary People to support caregivers in gaining confidence and new skills, this initiative empowers them to take charge of their journeys—whether in their families, communities, or careers. “Caregivers are the backbone of their loved ones’ lives. They deserve opportunities for personal growth and leadership in ways that matter to them,” said Mr. Ivan Chin, CEO of Extraordinary People.

Education also plays a pivotal role in shaping future leaders. This year, Class Living is also collaborating with PSB Academy and SME Marketing Academy to create career development and networking opportunities for aspiring women leaders. The partnership with PSB Academy provides students with real-world exposure through industrial projects in marketing, content creation and podcast production, connecting academic learning with real industry work experience.

“These collaborations equip our students with essential skills in organisation and planning, along with practical experience, ensuring that they graduate prepared to excel in their careers and make valuable contributions to their industries,” said Falilah Mohamed, Deputy Director of the Student Success Office at PSB Academy.

The HER Courage Leaders Summit 2025 will leave attendees with transformative insights, strategic partnerships, and an empowered vision for their leadership journeys, while also providing access to key business networking platforms such as SME Bosses Connect, NTUC U Women & Family, and ABWCI. The evening will also be graced by a special performance from Extraordinary People, a charity dedicated to supporting individuals with special needs.

Day Session Tickets are priced at $297, covering panel discussions, networking, and a buffet lunch. Evening Gala Dinner Tickets are available for $397, including dinner and the HER Courage Awards ceremony. Early Bird tickets start at just $60, and a limited-time IWD special promotion offers a ‘Buy 1, Get the 2nd at 50% off’ deal until 10 March. Tickets and table bookings can be secured on the website.

Class Living is a women-led and social impact-driven enterprise that is passionate about empowering women to focus on their personal growth and leadership development so that they can achieve their dreams & destinies while making a transformative impact in their spheres of influence. Class Living has built three communities, namely Connecting Mothers Support Group, Women of Courage Asia and HER Courage BizNetwork to meet the different needs of women in their journey of Personal growth & Leadership, Motherhood, Professional advancement or Entrepreneurship.

NTUC U Women and Family is the voice for working women and families. It supports the aspirations of working women through the promotion and enhancement of employment opportunities and work-life initiatives. For more details, visit https://www.ntuc.org.sg/uwomenandfamily

Extra•Ordinary People, established in July 2017 as a registered charity, endeavours to enable and support children and individuals with special needs in forming an inclusive society. Inclusion recognises that everyone has value and can contribute. Singapore can take the lead as an Inclusive society fuelled by compassion, supported by well-equipped carers and driven by corporate leadership.

As one of Singapore’s leading private education institutions with a 60-year heritage of producing more than 200,000 learners, PSB Academy is committed to defining its identity as “Asia’s Future Academy”. Established in 1964, the Academy started under Singapore’s Economic Development Board and later Productivity and Standards Board to upgrade the knowledge and skills of Singapore’s workforce. With an approach to education that focuses on what really matters: performance in the New Economy, PSB Academy provides quality education to shape and nurture future-ready graduates with the necessary skills and tools to stay relevant in a digitally-driven economy.

PSB Academy campuses include three dynamic locations, with the newly added Cathay Campus* at the iconic building of The Cathay at the buzzing Orchard Road, alongside its City Campus comprising the Main Wing and STEM Wing at Marina Square Shopping Mall. The learning spaces in the heart of the city connect students globally through a collaborative learning and networking environment that enables them to be agile innovators and contributors to society.

With a strong network of industry partners to prepare students for the workforce, PSB Academy today hosts over 20,000 students from more than 50 nationalities with its slate of certificate, diploma, degree, and short courses.

SME Bosses Connect is a dynamic platform dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners and entrepreneurs. Founded with the mission to foster growth and success in the business world, this organization provides a unique space for SME leaders to network, share experiences, and gain valuable insights. Through their events and initiatives, SME Bosses Connect aims to create a supportive community where business owners can connect, collaborate, and thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.

At the heart of SME Bosses Connect is the belief that every business owner has the potential to become a “boss” in their respective field. By bringing together like-minded individuals, the platform facilitates knowledge exchange, mentorship opportunities, and access to resources that can help SMEs overcome challenges and seize new opportunities. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting your business journey, SME Bosses Connect offers a welcoming environment where you can learn, grow, and build lasting relationships with fellow business leaders.

ABWCI is a global chamber for women in business; empowering them through a supportive ecosystem, fostering equity, and inclusive prosperity for a thriving society. We are a membership-based network, connecting more than 150,000 women across diverse sectors in over 30 countries. Having 150+ strategic partnerships with key stakeholders of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, ABWCI is creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs across the globe.

Registered as a Not For Profit under Section 8 of the Indian Companies Act, 2013, ABWCI was officially launched in 2021; with the aim to empower, engage, and educate women in business, while advocating for policies that foster a collaborative ecosystem globally. Since then, we have mobilized funds worth $18M for women in business and organised 80+ events aligned to our goal of advancing women’s economic empowerment.

Being recognized as a member of UNFPA’s Equity 2030 Alliance, knowledge partner by the UNGCNI, partner by VUCEA (Ministry of Economy in Argentina), and knowledge partner by the G20/W20 in 2023 is a testament to our pivotal role in advancing societal transformation through women-led development, and commitment to social impact.

