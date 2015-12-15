The recognition highlights Hilley’s consistent standing as the Best San Antonio Lawyer from 2015 to present, reinforcing Hilley & Solis’ reputation as a top legal advocate for truck accident victims in Texas.

San Antonio, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2025) – Hilley & Solis Texas Truck Accident Lawyers announced that founding partner Derek Hilley has been named Best San Antonio Lawyer each year since 2015, a distinction awarded through peer nominations.

Hilley & Solis Texas Truck Accident Lawyers Announces Derek Hilley Has Been Named Best San Antonio Lawyer Since 2015

Hilley, who co-founded Hilley & Solis, has built a reputation for representing individuals in truck accident and personal injury cases. He has tried more than 65 cases to verdict, boosting the firm’s standing as a leading advocate for accident victims in Texas.

“This recognition is an honor, but more importantly, it reflects our dedication to fighting for our clients,” said Hilley on being recognized as the Best San Antonio Lawyer from 2015 to present. “At Hilley & Solis, we take every case personally and work tirelessly to secure fair outcomes for those impacted by negligence.”

Before founding the firm, Hilley served as a prosecutor at the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, handling cases related to elder fraud, financial crimes, and family violence. His background in high-stakes litigation has contributed to the firm’s ability to take on complex cases against insurance companies and large corporations.

Hilley & Solis Texas Truck Accident Lawyers has established itself as a trusted advocate for individuals injured in trucking accidents. The firm focuses on thorough case preparation, strategic litigation, and securing compensation for clients. The attorneys at Hilley & Solis, including former prosecutors, bring a unique perspective to personal injury law, anticipating and countering defense strategies.

“Our firm’s mission is simple: to provide relentless representation for those who need it most,” said Hilley. “A serious truck accident can change someone’s life, and we guide our clients through the legal process while fighting for their rights.”

Hilley has also been recognized as a Top Personal Injury Plaintiff Lawyer since 2019 and was named a San Antonio Rising Star in 2016. He is actively involved in professional organizations, including the San Antonio Bar Association, Texas Exes Board, and Federal Bar Association.

Hilley & Solis represents clients in cases involving truck accidents, car accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death claims. The firm has a track record of securing favorable settlements and verdicts against major insurers and corporate defendants.

The firm remains committed to serving accident victims across Texas, ensuring they receive the representation needed to seek fair compensation and justice.

About Hilley & Solis

Hilley & Solis Texas Truck Accident Lawyers is a San Antonio-based law firm dedicated to representing individuals in personal injury cases. Founded by Derek Hilley and Carlos Solis, the firm brings decades of combined legal experience to clients facing life-altering accidents. With a focus on truck accident litigation, Hilley & Solis fights for fair compensation and justice for injury victims across Texas.

For more information, visit https://www.hilley-solis.com/.

