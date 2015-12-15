LLumin Recognized by ARC Advisory Group for Cloud-Based CMMS+

Best Practices Insight Highlights Improved Metrics, KPIs and Powerful Asset Performance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LLumin, the leading CMMS (computerized maintenance management system) provider, announces it has been recognized in ARC Advisory Group’s insightful piece regarding the best way to handle assets and infrastructure. As asset performance management (APM) practices further advance, maintenance metrics such as Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) and Mean Time to Repair (MTTR)are expected to take center stage in APM metrics improvements.

“As a pioneer in cloud computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) provider, we are proud to have been able to brief ARC Advisory Group on our newest enterprise asset management and preventive maintenance as well as share how we’re using digital transformation technologies such as advanced cloud and mobile first solutions to help organizations improve key APM metrics and achieve better success with their APM initiatives,” said Ed Garibian, Software Entrepreneur and CEO of LLumin.

LLumin’s Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and preventative maintenance software consolidates maintenance activities and combines it with asset information to ensure asset management processes are straight forward, fully streamlined and optimized through the use of automation. CMMS+, for instance, extends beyond simple work orders and offers advanced functionality that allow engineers and plant managers to work more in harmony and be in sync with advancements that run in parallel with manufacturing and operational technologies.

CMMS+ delivers optimization through proactive asset management and enables cross-functional business processes by seamlessly integrating with an organizations’ existing business systems and manufacturing applications. This next generation level of digital transformation with all its performance advantages is greatly motivating businesses today to more readily adopt or upgrade to CMMS+.

SaaS delivery of CMMS+ offers lower upfront cost compared to on-premises solutions, meaning small and medium-sized companies can afford it and gain a rapid ROI – all while keeping their capital expenditures costs low. As SaaS is easy to expand and grow in application, CMMS+ is well equipped to provide greater scalability and flexibility—perfect for organizations with multiple sites or a greatly distributed workforce.

Users are able to access from anywhere and at any time from a variety of devices. Criteria-based work management functionality including escalation and notification workflows combined with the software’s rules-based approach addresses the right resources at the right time whether based on an event or incident. The CMMS provides clear bi-directional communication and follow up.

With new AI-powered functionality, CMMS+ can provide quick insights into root causes of delays, degradation, labor anomalies, forecasted asset failures, and so much more. The software’s superior collaboration and continuous improvement have proven instrumental for increasing productivity.

By focusing on improving key maintenance KPIs and leveraging CMMS+, organizations are able to achieve operational efficiency, decrease downtime, and improve asset longevity. For a more detailed synopsis, check out ARC’s best practices piece.

About LLumin

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the CMMS software industry, managing fleet, facilities, and industrial machinery for all industries. Having developed CMMS+ as a IOT and Industry 4.0 first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite, the software delivers ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, lowering MTTR metrics, and extending the life of asset lifecycles. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

