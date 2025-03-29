Mobvoi 2024 Annual Results Announcement

HONG KONG, Mar 29, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Mobvoi (02438.HK) (hereinafter referred to as “the Group”) released its 2024 annual results report. The Group’s pure software product, AIGC, generated a revenue of over RMB220 million (unit: RMB, the same below), representing a year-on-year growth of 88.5% compared with 2023, and has truly achieved pure software, high gross profit and internationalization.

In terms of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Group’s revenue amounted to RMB390.3 million, representing an increase of 6% as compared to the corresponding period in 2023 (after deducting the revenue from the IP arrangement of Automobile Subsidiary A). Of which, revenue from AIGC solutions amounted to RMB221.7 million, revenue from AI solutions amounted to RMB16.4 million and revenue from smart devices and other accessories amounted to RMB152.2 million.

Pure Software Product AIGC Revenue Exceeds RMB220 Million, Realizing Sustainable Growth of AIGC Business Model

As the Group’s core business, the AIGC business has maintained strong growth in recent years. This is attributable to the Group’s proactive adjustment of its business and revenue strategy away from increasing traditional AI project-based revenue (such as the business of Automobile Subsidiary A) and fully engaging in the sustainable growth of pure software AIGC productization business. For the years ending December 31, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, AIGC revenue amounted to RMB6.8 million, RMB39.9 million, RMB117.6 million and RMB221.7 million respectively, accounting for 1.7%, 8.0%, 23.3% and 56.8% of the Group’s total revenue respectively. It is worth mentioning that the Group’s AIGC business grew by 88.5% year-on-year compared to 2023, truly achieving pure software, high margins and internationalization, and the Group has become the “No. 1 AIGC Company”.

The growth of the AIGC business is attributable to the Group’s pioneering technologies and the increasingly rich application of AIGC products. 2024 saw the Group’s continuous efforts in the areas of AI intelligences, big models and digital people, and the formation of a complete matrix of AIGC products: AI dubbing assistant “Moyin Workshop” (the overseas version of “DupDub”), AI digital human doppelganger “Weta365” (the overseas version of “LivGen”), an enterprise AI interactive digital employee generation platform “AI Ask365”, and an AI video creation platform “Yuan365”, etc.

Meanwhile, with business refinement, operational capability and brand influence further enhanced. As of December 31, 2024, the Group’s AIGC will have more than 10 million registered users and more than 1 million paid users, and will continue to provide services to users from China, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and other parts of the world.

Adhering to the strategy of “product and model integration”, constantly breaking through the boundary of innovation

“Product and model integration” has enabled AI application companies to increase their modeling capabilities. The Group is one of those companies that have taken “product and model integration” as a strategic guideline to build data and product barriers on the basis of advanced models (such as “Sequence Monkey” and DeepSeek).

On the one hand, “product and model integration” can greatly improve efficiency, self-developed models can quickly respond to their own product needs, cost savings, private customization; on the other hand, the “data flywheel” effect can be formed, through the data to promote the product and the model of the dual self-iterative.

From the model level, the Group insisted on model capability iterations in 2024, leading industry breakthroughs in AI intelligences, voice, digital people, video and images.

For example, the Group has continuously upgraded the technology of its voice model engine, which has now been iterated to the seventh generation (TicVoice 7.0), and after applying it to “Moyin Workshop” and “DupDub”, not only does the product have supernatural voice cloning and cross-language generation capabilities, but also can be customized to meet the needs of users with boutique-exclusive voices.

In the field of digital human, the Group released WetaAvatar 4.0, AI video dubbing and WetaAvatar 4.0 Talking Photo in 2024, which further upgraded Weta365’s capabilities. “The case video of Weta365’s cooperation with Yiwu Small Commodities once dominated New York’s Times Square. In the future, both parties will bring better technical services to over 65,000 small merchants, truly enabling business without boundaries.

In the area of AI intelligent bodies, the Group has continued to make in-depth efforts in the area of AI Agent and has landed a product that integrates big model, embodied intelligence and AI Agent, “Xiaoqian Mobile Digital Man”. It has a flexible and mobile body that can realize intelligent following, self-defined route cruising and intelligent obstacle avoidance. At the same time, it is equipped with leading models such as ““Sequence Monkey”” and “DeepSeek” to realize intelligent Q&A.

In the future, the Group will continue to adhere to the core strategic anchor of “product and model integration” and promote the deep integration of technology and scenarios, so as to become a global benchmark practitioner of synergistic innovation between products and models.

Continuing to build overseas products and focusing on globalized ecological layout

The Group has a strong overseas gene and has accumulated valuable global business development experience, sales team and media resources during the early years of its hardware overseas products.

In 2024, on the one hand, the Group upgraded its overseas AI dubbing product “DupDub”, which was highly recognized by creators from around the world. On the other hand, the Group launched “LivGen”, a one-stop digital human generation platform, which not only brings the ultimate creative experience to creators, but also helps enterprises build “24-hour AI staff without borders” with its rich digital human images and multilingual advantages, thereby realizing cost reduction and efficiency enhancement.

In addition to building global products, the Group also focuses on global ecological deployment, and has become partners with international companies such as NVIDIA, Google, Qualcomm, DingTalk, Hicloud and Tencent Cloud to help the industry’s ecological development.

Fully embrace the AIization of organizations and be the forerunner of the smart business era

The Group believes that “Organizational AI” will become the core path of enterprise evolution. In this regard, the Group will continue to promote the dual leap of organizational and product AI.

Relying on its own technology, the Group will allow AI to penetrate into the operation and management of the organization through data infrastructure, the establishment of Agent workflow, and organizational transformation, so as to enhance the collaboration between AI and human beings, and allow AI to promote the innovation of production relationship and exponentially increase productivity.

Looking ahead, the Group will build an AGI-driven future with its “product and model integration” strategy, a healthy and sustainable business model, and an open global ecosystem that anchors long-term value.

