Pioneer AI Foundry Announces Plan for Phased Strategic Investment in Solana

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 3, 2025) – Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA:JPEG) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a leading agentic AI venture builder, today announced that it will begin investing in Solana (SOL) at current market prices. This strategic move aligns with Pioneer’s broader strategy to capitalize on the convergence of AI Agents and decentralized finance (DeFi). By leveraging Solana’s high-speed, low-cost ecosystem, Pioneer aims to develop scalable, high-growth market opportunities in AI-agent DeFi applications, which are projected to become a multi-billion-dollar market.

Pioneer’s phased investment in Solana reflects its commitment to Solana’s ecosystem and offers the scalability and performance essential for seamless AI Agent and DeFi integration. Investing at current price levels provides an opportunity for long-term value appreciation as Solana continues its upward adoption trajectory.

Pioneer will strategically integrate Solana into its AI initiatives, leveraging staking to generate yield, and building AI-native applications that drive user adoption and network utility.

The Company offers a unique Agentic AI, Solana-focused platform, combining the high-growth potential of scalable, revenue-generating AI Agent-driven automation with the scalability of Defi. The Company’s approach to Agentic AI development, ownership, incubation, and commercialization ensures the exposure to scalable, industry leading AI Agent solutions, while benefiting from the growing adoption of Solana-based DeFi innovations.

“Beginning our Solana investments at current price levels reflects a deliberate strategy to harness the explosive growth at the intersection of AI and DeFi. Solana’s ecosystem offers the scalability we need to deliver transformative, revenue generating AI-Agent solutions at scale,” said Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry Inc

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Pioneer will continue to work towards achieving cash flow positivity though operational automation, agentic AI commercialization and further validation of the Solana ecosystem. Additionally, Pioneer plans to actively expand AI agent-DeFi projects that accelerate revenue generation and market adoption while continuing to scale its partner ecosystem to maximize value creation.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Crowdform – an AI agent technology and intellectual property development company. By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI develops and scales revenue-generating agentic-AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI agents and DeFi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem. Pioneer specializes in autonomous revenue-generating AI agent solutions, which are primarily developed within its wholly owned operating subsidiary Crowdform.

In addition, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

For additional information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243007