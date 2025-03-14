Probowangi Toll Road Package 3 Reaches 74.9% Completion, WIKA Supports Logistics Efficiency and National Connectivity

JAKARTA, Mar 14, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (WIKA) continues to support infrastructure development to connect regions across Indonesia, one of which is the Probolinggo-Banyuwangi (Probowangi) Toll Road Package 3, currently being undertaken by the Company. The project is at 74.9% completion and expected to be completed in 2025.

The Probowangi Toll Road is constructed to create better access between Probolinggo and Banyuwangi, which are now only connected by provincial roads. This toll road is expected to reduce traffic congestion on provincial roads, cut logistics costs, and improve economic competitiveness of Probolinggo, Banyuwangi, and surrounding areas. Travel time is projected to decrease by 30% to 50%, leading to more efficient fuel consumption. Overall, the toll road is expected to lower logistics costs by 10% to 20%.

WIKA has implemented the latest technology in this project, including Building Information Modelling (BIM) to enhance planning and design efficiency. Additionally, WIKA utilises geotechnical technology, employing 3D mapping and drones for more accurate land surveys. The Company also collaborates with local governments and communities to support regional economic growth by employing local workers and subcontractors.

As part of its strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), the Company also considers social and environmental impacts during the construction process. WIKA built village facilities, planted trees, and managed flood prevention works in areas around the construction site under its Program Tanggung Jawab Sosial (TJSL) or Corporate Social Responsibility Programme.

WIKA remains committed to provide high-quality infrastructure to reduce logistics costs and improve interregional connectivity in Indonesia. As a leading EPCC company, WIKA is dedicated to offer innovative, environmentally friendly solutions with positive social impact.

“Probowangi Toll Road project is one of our commitments to supporting the government’s Asta Cita mission. This infrastructure development enhances logistics efficiency, strengthens interregional connectivity, and supports the national economy. WIKA is confident in its ability to make a positive contribution to Indonesia’s economic growth and facilitate sustainable and efficient transportation,” said Agung Budi Waskito (BW), WIKA’s President Director.

