reAlpha’s AiChat Unveils Next-Gen AI Agents

Improving Business Interactions with AiChat’s AI Agents: Voice AI and Agentic AI

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — reAlpha Tech Corp. (“reAlpha” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AIRE), a real estate technology company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, today announces that its subsidiary, AiChat Pte. Ltd. (“AiChat”), is launching its AI-powered digital agents (the “AI Agents”), further enhancing its intelligent customer engagement capabilities.

Next-Generation AI Capabilities: Elevating Customer Experiences

AiChat’s AI Agents include Voice AI and Agentic AI, both of which are designed to facilitate and further personalize the way businesses connect with their customers. For example, the AI Agents can personalize responses based on the context of previous conversations, remembering customer preferences and past interactions to deliver more relevant recommendations. reAlpha expects that these AI-powered technologies will empower brands to create more personalized, seamless, and human-like interactions across their digital platforms.

Voice AI: Human-Like Conversations Capabilities

AiChat’s Voice AI enables businesses to interact with customers in natural, human-like manner and handle their complex queries in real-time. With capabilities like multi-language support, voice-cloning, real-time analytics, and integrations with automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech, and large language model technologies, AiChat believes it will deliver prompt and scalable voice interactions through Voice AI.

Agentic AI: The Next Step in Generative AI

AiChat’s Agentic AI will interact with customers with autonomy, adaptability, and personalization. Unlike scripted AI, Agentic AI will be able to understand context and adapt in real time to deliver prompt, natural responses. With self-learning and multi-turn contextual awareness, businesses can scale human-like interactions while maintaining brand consistency, which we believe may also improve customer loyalty and a customer’s overall customer service satisfaction.

Giri Devanur, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha, said, “We are thrilled to announce this exciting new chapter for AiChat under reAlpha’s vision. With AiChat’s enhanced capabilities, including the introduction of Agentic AI and Voice AI, we are empowering businesses to unlock the true potential of customer engagement through human-centric, innovative technologies.”

Market Growth: AI Agents on the Rise

The global autonomous AI and autonomous agents market is witnessing rapid expansion, with the total market size expected to reach $783.27 billion by 20371. As businesses increasingly embrace digital transformation, AiChat believes it is positioning itself as a leader in next-generation AI solutions by delivering intelligent, personalized, and streamlined customer experiences for businesses worldwide.

One example is MYDIN, one of Malaysia’s largest retail chains, which has utilized AiChat’s AI-powered solutions to enhance its customer service. Malik Murad Ali, Director of Information Technology, Digital, Human Resources, and Leap Production System at MYDIN, shared, “Since integrating AiChat’s AI solutions, we’ve seen a significant improvement in our customer service capabilities, and, as of January 2025, we have automated 74.7% of customer inquiries. The AI-powered chatbot platform has enabled us to engage with customers more authentically and efficiently, and since January 2024, we improved overall customer service satisfaction by over 7%. We look forward to continuing this journey with AiChat and exploring the next phase of its AI-driven innovations.”

A Fresh Identity for a Bold Future

Alongside its AI Agents, AiChat is also unveiling a refreshed brand identity that reflects its mission to shape the future of AI-powered customer engagement solutions. At the heart of this rebrand is AiChat’s new logo shown below, which blends a brain-inspired design, representing AI’s creative capabilities, with a communication symbol, representing meaningful, human-like AI interactions. This fusion embodies AiChat’s vision of creating AI that goes beyond just assisting customers and businesses, offering instead a more personalized and tailored customer engagement solution to business and allowing them to foster meaningful relationships with customers.

Kester Poh, Chief Executive Officer of AiChat, added, “The rebranding of AiChat marks a significant step in the evolution of conversational AI, embodying our vision to redefine customer engagement. At AiChat, we are pioneering next-generation AI agents that go beyond traditional text-based chatbots to also include voice interactions. This development will enable us to deliver comprehensive, omnichannel customer experiences by integrating personalization and voice capabilities. As we continue to drive AI innovation, we are exploring new ways to make interactions even more natural and human-like, bringing us closer to a future of truly humanized AI-powered customer engagement.”

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is a real estate technology company developing an end-to-end commission-free homebuying platform. Utilizing the power of AI and an acquisition-led growth strategy, reAlpha aims to offer an affordable, streamlined experience for homebuyers. For more information, visit www.reAlpha.com .

About AiChat Pte. Ltd.

AiChat Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of reAlpha, is a Singapore-based company that develops AI-powered conversational customer experience solutions. Its platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide businesses with intelligent chatbots and automation tools that improve customer interactions and operational efficiency. For more information about AiChat, visit www.aichat.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the announcement of AiChat’s AI Agents, Voice AI and Agentic AI; the anticipated benefits of AiChat’s AI Agents; reAlpha’s ability to anticipate the future needs of the short-term rental market; future trends in the real estate, technology and artificial intelligence industries, generally; and reAlpha’s future growth strategy and growth rate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products, including that of its subsidiaries, will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha’s ability to integrate AiChat’s AI Agents into its existing business and the anticipated demand for AiChat’s AI Agents; reAlpha’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha’s ability to obtain the necessary regulatory and legal approvals to expand into additional U.S. states and maintain, or obtain, brokerage licenses in such states; reAlpha’s ability to generate additional sales or revenue from having access to, or obtaining, additional U.S. states brokerage licenses; reAlpha’s ability to enhance its, and its subsidiaries’, loan processing efficiency by leveraging its AI-powered platform and overall resources; AiChat’s ability to improve customer satisfaction and overall operational efficiency of businesses through implementation of its services and products, including, but not limited to, its AI Agents; AiChat’s ability to maintain its brand reputation and recognition with its customers and intended customers after its re-branding; reAlpha’s ability to, through a business’ implementation of AiChat’s technologies, increase loyalty of customers users using AiChat’s technologies; AiChat’s ability to scale its technologies, including its AI Agents, for adopting businesses; reAlpha’s and AiChat’s ability to provide personalized, human-like customer service solutions through its services and offerings; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha’s brand and reputation; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets; the potential loss of key employees of its acquired companies; reAlpha’s inability to accurately forecast demand for short-term rentals and AI-based real estate focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; the inability of reAlpha’s customers to pay for reAlpha’s services; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations

investorrelations@realpha.com

Media Contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala, Director of Public Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

________________________

1 https://www.researchnester.com/reports/autonomous-ai-and-autonomous-agents-market/5948

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35c2d708-67b7-41b1-9cd1-d965f880da3e