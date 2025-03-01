Restart Life Expands Intellectual Property Through Trademark Licensing Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 17, 2025) – Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSD) (“Restart Life” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured the licensing rights to health-related trademarks, a strategic move that will play a role in the Company’s future brand development initiatives. This agreement aligns with Restart Life’s efforts to strengthen its market position and expand its product portfolio.

Restart Life has secured an exclusive license to use four trademarks for its products under a 5-year agreement, with a renewal option for another 5 years.

The license agreement, made with a company controlled by one of the Company’s directors, includes a $1 licensing fee. Additionally, the Company will pay an annual royalty of 5% on gross sales of up to $1,000,000, and 2.5% when the gross sales exceed $1,000,000 from the sale of the Company’s products. The Company has the right to pay the royalty in cash, in common shares of the Company or a combination of cash and common shares.

The Company and the licensor agreed to negotiate the purchase of the licensed trade marks at the end of the term. The acquisition price will be negotiated and mutually agreed upon by both parties at the time of the acquisition.

In a further strategic move, the agreement includes a health-care-related brand which was revenue producing through sales of health-related products on Amazon. The brand was originally developed by one of Restart Life’s directors, who chose to cease operations due to economic conditions during and post-covid. Restart Life expects to receive valuable business insights to assist in revitalizing and relaunching the brand, leveraging past successes to achieve future growth.

The Company remains committed to expanding its intellectual property through a variety of agreements, acquisitions, and joint ventures to enhance its market presence and drive innovation.

“We are excited to move forward with this strategic licensing agreement, which positions Restart Life to strengthen its brand portfolio and accelerate market growth,” said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life. “By acquiring these trademark licensing rights at a minimal cost, we are well-positioned to expand our product offerings, build brand awareness, and explore new business opportunities in the years to come.”

The license agreement has been approved by the independent directors of the Company. The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) Fair Market Value not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization, 5.5(b) Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets and 5.5(d) Certain Transactions in the Ordinary Course of Business and from the minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.7(1)(a) Fair Market Value Not More Than 25 Per Cent of Market Capitalization and 5.7(1)(c) Other Transactions Exempt from Formal Valuation of the Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Restart Life looks forward to leveraging these new licensing rights to drive innovation and introduce new products that will resonate with its growing customer base.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company’s website at www.restartlife.co.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Science’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

The forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to the statements related to the trade marks, the use of the trade marks, the license agreement, Company’s position in the market and market growth.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to the ability to sell Company’s products, appeal of the trademarks and Company’s products to consumers, regulatory environment, taxes and tariffs.

The material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information include, but not limited to general business and economic conditions, financial markets conditions, the Company’s ability to fund its operations, obtain licensees and/or permits (when required), develop, market and sell its products.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244643