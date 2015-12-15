ReviewsBlender.com Launches AI Powerhouse, Slashes Hotel Review Management by 80%, Unveils ITB Berlin 2025 Special Offers

READING, United Kingdom, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a landscape where 81% of travellers rely on online reviews, ReviewsBlender.com, by Naxtech, revolutionizes hospitality with its AI-powered platform, cutting multilingual review management time by a staggering 80%. Just in time for ITB Berlin 2025, the world’s leading travel trade show, ReviewsBlender.com announces a limited-time March 2025 price reduction and the integration of Expedia and Agoda into its supported channels.

“Hotels are drowning in a sea of multilingual reviews,” states Denis Kondopoulos, Project Director at ReviewsBlender.com. “Our platform empowers them to transform feedback into bookings, providing actionable insights across diverse languages.”

A recent Economist Intelligence Unit report highlights that brands neglecting customer feedback face a 30% trust reduction annually. ReviewsBlender.com addresses this, offering AI-driven sentiment analysis and culturally nuanced responses.

Success Story: Loizos Stylish Residences Sees Star Rating Rise and Time Savings

Loizos Stylish Residences, a Santorini-based luxury stay, tackled a deluge of reviews in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin. “Before ReviewsBlender.com, we were overwhelmed,” says Lefteris Anapliotis, Head of Guest Experience. “Now, we engage globally, identifying concerns and boosting our reputation.” The residence saw a 0.5% increase in their star rating and 80% time savings.

Key Features & Benefits:

Multilingual AI Summarization: 98% accurate sentiment analysis via advanced neural networks.

Authentic, language-specific replies. Automated Weekly Reports: Actionable insights, saving 5 hours weekly.

Benchmark against rivals and track trends. Sentiment Analysis Reports: Quickly pinpoint areas for improvement.

Proactively address concerns, enhancing online reputation. Intuitive Interface: User-friendly design, no IT skills needed.

“ReviewsBlender.com goes beyond basic sentiment scores,” Kondopoulos emphasizes. “We deliver actionable insights to enhance guest experiences.”

Experience the Future:

Try the free Reviews Response Generator at www.ReviewsBlender.com .

Media Contact:

Denis Kondopoulos

Project Director

contact@reviewsblender.com

Tel. +447712255379

About ReviewsBlender.com:

ReviewsBlender.com simplifies multilingual review management using AI, delivering 98% accurate sentiment analysis and culturally sensitive responses. Tailored for hospitality, it drives bookings and strengthens online reputations.