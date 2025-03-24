Sift Introduces Identity Trust XD: Fraud Decisioning with Cross-Dimensional Identity at its Core

Transforms fragmented digital identity data into contextual insights for more accurate and effective fraud operations

Introducing Identity Trust XD

SAN FRANCISCO and LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform, announced the launch of Identity Trust XD, an innovation for fraud and risk teams that delivers unprecedented visibility into digital identity behavior across multiple dimensions. The new offering accelerates more confident and accurate decisions powered by Sift’s Global Data Network, which processes more than 1 trillion events annually. The announcement was made today at MRC Vegas 2025, the Merchant Risk Council’s flagship annual conference.

A New Dimension in Fraud Prevention

Digital consumers leave fragmented trails of transactions, locations, devices, and other behavioral signals across merchant and financial platforms. Traditional fraud prevention methods capture only isolated parts of a user’s digital footprint, reducing confidence and accuracy in risk decisioning, and cutting into revenue. With Identity Trust XD, Sift solutions now transform identity insights into a cross-dimensional user story, providing crucial, embedded context so that risk teams can make more informed decisions.

“Trust is the universal currency exchanged between online businesses and consumers,” said Kris Nagel, CEO of Sift. “We’re giving fraud teams the cross-dimensional identity insights they need to deliver trusted decisions and accelerate profitable growth. Feedback from Sift customers has been overwhelmingly positive, and it’s clear that Identity Trust XD is filling a crucial market void in the fraud decisioning space.”

Turning Risk into Revenue

Identity Trust XD transforms fraud decisioning for Sift customers:

Optimizes Resources : Minimizes analyst workload with embedded context that quickly identifies both high-risk and trusted users.

: Minimizes analyst workload with embedded context that quickly identifies both high-risk and trusted users. Increases Revenue : Accelerates consumer onboarding and transaction acceptance of legitimate consumers.

: Accelerates consumer onboarding and transaction acceptance of legitimate consumers. Reduces Fraud Loss : Improves fraud decision accuracy with cross-dimensional insights that reveal patterns invisible to traditional solutions.

: Improves fraud decision accuracy with cross-dimensional insights that reveal patterns invisible to traditional solutions. Enhances Decision Confidence: Provides deeper insights validated across a vast array of industry verticals, geographies, and use cases.

“The convergence of fraud prevention and identity is redefining how organizations manage risk and trust in digital interactions,” said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal, a global leader in market and competitive intelligence for identity and fraud prevention technology. “Innovations like Sift’s Identity Trust XD reflect the industry’s push toward more sophisticated fraud decisioning by integrating cross-dimensional identity intelligence. As organizations refine their fraud and risk strategies, deeper identity insights will play a critical role in enabling more informed and effective decision-making.”

Now Available

Digital businesses can now benefit from the power of Identity Trust XD through the Sift Console, CIAM orchestrated workflows, and as an API for internally built fraud decisioning solutions.

More information about Identity Trust XD and the Sift Platform is available here .

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Victor White

VP, Corporate Marketing, Sift

press@sift.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc62c7d2-786c-4b00-8a19-81e5700e8992

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4368c2a9-918d-4c8a-aa39-9309ac8a9a17