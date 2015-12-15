Sift Unveils Global Identity Insights and Other Innovations to Deliver Rapid and Accurate Risk Decisioning

Latest quarterly updates deliver deep cross-dimensional identity intelligence, faster decisioning, and improved model accuracy to combat evolving fraud tactics

Global Identity Sift’s new Global Identity capability within the Sift Console

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift, the AI-powered fraud platform, today announced significant new product innovations following the recently unveiled Identity Trust XD framework.

The latest enhancements include the introduction of Global Identity Insights, along with substantial improvements to Sift’s payment fraud protection model and several Sift Console upgrades designed to streamline operations and improve decisioning accuracy across the platform.

“Understanding user identity signals and behavior across digital platforms is the cornerstone of modern fraud prevention,” said Raviv Levi, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Sift. “Our latest product innovations give fraud teams unprecedented context about their users, allowing them to distinguish between legitimate customers and fraud actors in milliseconds. This combination of rich identity data and rapid decisioning both protects revenue but drives profitable growth.”

Key updates to the Sift Platform include:

Global Identity Insights – a Shortcut to Trust: Reduce research time and minimize human error during reviews through a Sift Console tab providing a comprehensive profile view of users behavior, and risk outcomes with other Sift customers.

Reduce research time and minimize human error during reviews through a Sift Console tab providing a comprehensive profile view of users behavior, and risk outcomes with other Sift customers. Account Takeover (ATO) Activity Analyzer (Coming April 2025): Intervene before risk undercuts revenue with immediate insights into account security threats. Sift now surfaces behavioral anomalies and suspicious patterns linked to credential stuffing, brute force attacks, and unusual login attempts.

Related insight: Account takeover (ATO) remains a persistent threat to online businesses, jumping 24% year-over-year in Q2 2024

Intervene before risk undercuts revenue with immediate insights into account security threats. Sift now surfaces behavioral anomalies and suspicious patterns linked to credential stuffing, brute force attacks, and unusual login attempts. Related insight: Account takeover (ATO) remains a persistent threat to online businesses, jumping 24% year-over-year in Q2 2024 Console Enhancements: Multiple workflow improvements including Integration Health Reports, Review Queue Auto-Clean functionality, and Feature Pruning capabilities that automatically eliminate unnecessary data points from fraud detection models.

Multiple workflow improvements including Integration Health Reports, Review Queue Auto-Clean functionality, and Feature Pruning capabilities that automatically eliminate unnecessary data points from fraud detection models. Payments Model Updates: Improvements including Payment Data Intelligence for cryptocurrency transactions, and Physical Address Normalization and Risk Signals.

Improvements including Payment Data Intelligence for cryptocurrency transactions, and Physical Address Normalization and Risk Signals. Industry-Specific Solutions: Track betting patterns more precisely, including minimum and maximum betting matches and deposit/withdrawal velocities, using new Wager Risk Signals for iGaming customers.

For more information about Sift’s latest innovations visit the Sift blog here.

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Victor White

VP, Corporate Marketing, Sift

press@sift.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d29a7459-c3a7-476b-ab9c-11fec3274728