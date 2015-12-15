Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Chooses QCI Chatalytics to Enhance Casino Operations with Integrated AI Solutions

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort has chosen Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) Chatalytics, an AI-based platform, to transform casino operations and enhance guest satisfaction. The QCI Chatalytics package—encompassing Slot Copilot, Player Copilot, the Dashboard, and the Robot Button—integrates OpenAI technology for real-time insights and efficient decision-making across the gaming floor.

Designed to boost both player and slot management, QCI Chatalytics delivers an advanced combination of AI-driven features. Slot Copilot empowers operators with live slot machine performance monitoring, predictive analytics, and automatically assigned tasks. Player Copilot focuses on personalized engagement by analyzing guest data to guide service strategies and reward offerings. With the Dashboard, teams benefit from an easy-to-read, real-time overview of key performance metrics, enabling swift, data-informed insights. Additionally, the Robot Button automates routine tasks, freeing up staff to concentrate on more valuable responsibilities and boosting overall productivity.

Dr. Michael Lynch, Director of Database Marketing at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, conveyed his enthusiasm: “Bringing QCI Chatalytics on board represents a vital step in leveraging AI to enhance our operations. With cutting-edge tools like the Robot Button, Slot Copilot, and Player Copilot, we can offer more tailored guest experiences while gaining a clearer understanding of our gaming operations.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, outlined his perspective on the new partnership: “We are thrilled to introduce QCI Chatalytics to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. By weaving OpenAI’s capabilities into our solution, we deliver an unprecedented degree of automation and clarity. We believe Chatalytics will be a key factor in refining casino floor management and boosting guest satisfaction through instantaneous, data-driven decision-making.”

The QCI Chatalytics suite is part of Quick Custom Intelligence’s broader mission to spur innovation in the gaming sector, offering a robust set of tools that streamline operations and enhance the overall player experience.

ABOUT Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan is owned and operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. The resort offers 516 newly renovated AAA Four Diamond rated luxurious guest rooms, full-service spa & salon, a large indoor pool, along with an all-season outdoor Jacuzzi. The resort caters to numerous corporate event planners with 70,000 sq. ft. multi-purpose convention and meeting space. The vast casino floor has more than 2,800 slot machines, just over 70 table games, newly designed poker room, retail sports betting, online gaming “Eagle Casino & Sports”, and a high stakes gaming & VIP lounge. Soaring Eagle presents over 45 top national superstar performances each year in their state of the art indoor entertainment hall and impressive 13,000 seat outdoor amphitheater. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort currently features seven dining options, such as Siniikaung Bistro, Legends Diner, Ascend Sportsbook & Lounge, Central Deli & Slice Pizza, Little Eagle Café and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. Soaring Eagle is also well known for their family-oriented environment allowing young guests an opportunity to enjoy a visit in the Cyber Quest arcade or Kids Quest, which provides a supervised entertainment experience for children six weeks to 12 years old.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354