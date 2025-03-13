Sylogist Ltd. Announces Details of Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 7, 2025) – Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 will be released before markets open on March 13th, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on March 13th, 2025. Bill Wood, Sylogist’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist’s Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company’s financial results and business performance.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-833-752-3805 [North America] 1-647-846-8841 [International]

Webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=sXr9662v

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company’s stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243783