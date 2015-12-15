Syncfusion® Announces Third Set of Open-Source .NET MAUI Controls

The company will sponsor and speak at .NET MAUI Day in London to discuss the growing Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI and its commitment to the open-source community

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced the release of its third set of open-source .NET MAUI controls. The company will discuss the controls at Microsoft’s .NET MAUI Day in London on March 14, which it is also sponsoring.

“The release of our third set of open-source controls is due to our belief that .NET MAUI is the future of cross-platform development,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “Assisting developers in their quest to build the best applications possible has been our goal since day one, and in this pursuit, we will continue to strengthen and enhance the .NET MAUI ecosystem.”

Syncfusion provides a robust suite of over 1,900 UI components, data visualization tools, and enterprise-grade solutions that help developers accelerate their projects. The Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI, openly available and free on NuGet and GitHub, provides developers with 19 controls to build beautiful, responsive, feature-rich applications quickly and easily. The toolkit is built with community collaboration in mind, incorporating user feedback and contributions.

Adding to the 14 open-source controls previously released, the third set is comprised of five new controls:

Accordion : A collapsible panel for organizing content into expandable and collapsible sections, enhancing space management and user interaction within an app.

: A collapsible panel for organizing content into expandable and collapsible sections, enhancing space management and user interaction within an app. Cards : Stylish containers designed to display a cohesive information set, often combining text, imagery, and actions in a visually appealing layout.

: Stylish containers designed to display a cohesive information set, often combining text, imagery, and actions in a visually appealing layout. Expander : A control that provides an expandable view of supplementary content, allowing users to reveal or hide details as needed.

: A control that provides an expandable view of supplementary content, allowing users to reveal or hide details as needed. Popup : A transient dialog or overlay that presents essential information, alerts, or interaction options without navigating away from the current view.

: A transient dialog or overlay that presents essential information, alerts, or interaction options without navigating away from the current view. OTP Input: A specialized input control for capturing one-time passcodes, ensuring secure and user-friendly entry of multi-factor authentication codes.

“Syncfusion continues to demonstrate their commitment to the success of .NET MAUI through their many open-source contributions,” said David Ortinau, principal product manager for .NET MAUI at Microsoft. “Microsoft is extremely pleased with the collaboration and the positive impact it’s producing for the .NET ecosystem and community at large.”

.NET MAUI Day will be held in London on March 14, 2025. This free, in-person event is dedicated to building community, improving technical skills, and exploring the power of .NET MAUI. Paul Anderson will be on site to talk about the toolkit and discuss the future of Syncfusion’s collaboration with Microsoft and the .NET MAUI ecosystem.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion, Inc.® delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and East Africa, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

